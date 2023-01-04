Matrix Medical Network Announces Sale of Laboratory Service Line to Karrington Clinical Laboratory

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and FULTON, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) and Karrington Clinical Laboratory, LLC (Karrington) today announced the sale of the Matrix Clinical Laboratory to Karrington, an organization with medical leadership and highly complex laboratory testing experience spanning more than two decades. The transition of ownership of the laboratory is a part of the overall strategy Matrix announced in 2022 to refocus its portfolio of services on in-home health and care assessments.

The transaction will provide Karrington an established CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory dedicated to delivering clinical diagnostics tests. The expanded laboratory will allow Karrington to focus on the continued growth of the lab, develop new and improved molecular diagnostic testing and laboratory processes, and expand its testing menu using its minimally invasive phlebotomy technology.

"At the onset of the pandemic Matrix swiftly pivoted and established new service lines, including a clinical laboratory, to deliver safe and expedient diagnostic testing services to our clients. We are incredibly proud of the work the laboratory team accomplished," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix Chief Executive Officer. "The healthcare industry continues to rapidly evolve, shifting client expectations and creating new competitive opportunities. Going forward, on behalf of its clients, Matrix will dedicate resources to strengthen its capabilities to deliver on our ambition to improve the health and life of those who need it most by bringing health and care directly to them in-home ."

Dr. Henry Bell will continue to lead Karrington in the role of Medical Director with a focus on bringing the medical community unique testing capabilities. Mark Parks will serve as the Chief Visionary Officer, bringing vast experience in the logistics industry and a goal of streamlining Karrington's operations while meeting client needs and timelines.

"We are very excited to build on our more than twenty years of experience with expanded clinical diagnostic tests in the newly acquired CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory," said Mark Parks, Karrington Chief Visionary Officer. "The newly expanded leadership team will keep our core operating principle: early detection – better health at the center of all we do. We will continue to provide the high-quality service we always have while growing our business with additional testing services."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 4,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are, to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

About Karrington Clinical Laboratory, LLC

Karrington Clinical Laboratory, LLC is state-of-the-art CLIA and CAP-certified laboratory ensuring a gold standard for accuracy, precision, validity, and reliability across all diagnostics. Its medical leadership has more than two decades of high complexity laboratory testing experience and is fully committed to delivering on-time customer response. Karrington is continually developing new and improved diagnostic testing and laboratory processes, and has expanded its testing menu using its minimally invasive phlebotomy technology. Our current test menu includes Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), Hemoglobin A1c Test (HbA1c), Urine Albumin (Microalbumin) Test (MAU), Kidney Health Evaluation (KED), and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (A1AT).

Karrington is proud to operate by the guiding principle "Early detection - better health."

