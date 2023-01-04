Introducing Jay Hill, Unified Compliance's New VP of Product Management

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With much enthusiasm, Unified Compliance (UC) welcomes Jay Hill as its Vice President of Product Management. Jay brings a deep background in strategic product leadership and a commitment to driving innovation. Data privacy and security are two areas in which he has a long track record of successful product development. Jay will bring a fresh perspective to the product management team at UC and help the organization reach new heights in product excellence.

"I'm glad to have worked with well-established companies and startups and am eager to bring learnings from those experiences to UC," Jay says. Previously, he served as Vice President of Product Management at APARAVI, a Santa Monica-based risk mitigation startup, and Senior Director of Product Management at Informatica, a global data management corporation. This breadth of corporate experience makes him well-suited to assist with growing Unified Compliance.

Jay will utilize his experience to expand the product management team at UC. He hopes to improve the AI and NLP products that already set Unified Compliance apart from other GRC platforms in the industry. He said, "I like building teams and putting in processes to help quickly release market-leading products. It's exciting to help expand The authoritative platform for regulatory content, control frameworks, and policy guidance."

Jay Hill has a proven track record as a product leader and manager, spanning over 25 years in the industry. He is passionate about driving innovation and bringing a fresh perspective to UC's product management team. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and continuous improvement, Jay hopes to further UC's mission and positively impact UC customers.

Find out more about UC's leadership team at theucf.info/WhoWeAre.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance (UC) provides the world's most vetted compliance framework to the Global 2000. Their Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) is the world's most extensive library of interdependent regulatory compliance documents and the only commercially accessible compliance framework. AWS, Verizon, Google, JPMorgan, NASA, US Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations across industries rely on UC's patented processes and APIs. The UCF incorporates artificial and augmented intelligence to simplify compliance processes, ensuring greater ease of attestation and success. It helps compliance professionals gather the evidence they need to prove compliance in the most cost-efficient method available. Detailed information is at unifiedcompliance.com.

