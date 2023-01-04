Hunkemöller Selects Bamboo Rose to Support Digital PLM and Sourcing Operations Amidst Growth Plans

The global omnichannel retailer has engaged with the retail consulting firm, Columbus Consulting, to oversee digital and process transformation associated with the partnership

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunkemöller, one of the largest global omnichannel lingerie brands, recently selected Bamboo Rose Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, and Purchase Order Management applications to connect and streamline design, development, sourcing, and supply chain processes as the brand pursues aggressive domestic and international growth plans.

Columbus Consulting has been working with Hunkemöller to support their growth and transformation needs. The teams have partnered for years to audit, source, and implement allocation and replenishment systems, optimise the wholesale side of the business, manage the master data initiative and, now, support the implementation of the Bamboo Rose PLM. In this role, CCI will work alongside the Hunkemöller team to ensure that the design, integration, execution, and change management aspects of the project are seamlessly addressed.

Bamboo Rose's Multi-Enterprise Platform and suite of connected business process applications will help Hunkemöller digitize product development processes to improve transparency to downstream teams, suppliers, and logistics partners. This end-to-end visibility and collaboration will help the brand to accelerate design and development cycles, reduce administrative burden, and allow teams to focus on developing high-quality, innovative products that align with consumer trends and expectations.

Digitizing the product lifecycle and supplier collaboration on Bamboo Rose will also enable Hunkemöller to more cost effectively prepare products for different selling markets and account for impending Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations that will impact core product development and sourcing operations.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bamboo Rose and Columbus Consulting who will be key players in digitizing and streamlining our product management processes through seamless digital transparency and communication," said Charlotte Davies, Chief Product Officer at Hunkemöller.

"Hunkemöller has built a strong reputation across 19 countries in Europe for high-end products, innovative new collections, and targeted sub-brands regardless of taste and budget," said Chirag Patel, President at Bamboo Rose. "We're excited to partner with the brand as they extend their market-leading reputation to new markets and sales channels while maintaining their dedication to product excellence and innovation."

Similarly, Columbus Consulting Partner, Charlotte Kula-Przezwanski is looking forward to expanding the partnership with Bamboo Rose and continuing to work with Hunkemöller. "Our relationship with Hunkemöller has been both rewarding and exciting. Bringing new technologies and processes to this strong brand has helped the organization by further establishing them as a leader in the industry. Leveraging the Bamboo Rose platform will prove to be another successful layer to their digital transformation."

In January, the Bamboo Rose leadership team will be in attendance at NRF 2023, Retail's Big Show , meeting with clients on platform strategy, demonstrating industry leading software, and discussing the trajectory of the retail industry in 2023 and beyond. To meet with Bamboo Rose at NRF, schedule a meeting to visit us at Booth #3966.

The experts at Columbus Consulting will also be featured at the show exhibiting at Booth #6815. The team will be addressing retailers needs and taking appointments in advance at https://www.columbusconsulting.com/event/nrf-big-show-january-15-17-2023-nyc/

About Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing lingerie brand, with over 900 stores across 19 countries. Founded in Amsterdam in 1886, the company has since developed into a pan-European omnichannel lingerie brand. Hunkemöller delivers perfect fitting, fashionable, and high-quality bodywear products (bras, underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and other categories including fitness gear). Hunkemöller is a truly omnichannel retailer and has integrated technology into every aspect of the business; from extensive customer profiling based on an extensive base of active loyalty program members, to a digitalised recruitment and training process for retail employees. The customer journey is at the heart of Hunkemöller's strategy and has resulted in a seamless interaction between the physical and digital environment through its click2brick initiatives. Sustainable journey Together Tomorrow was launched in 2020, a name created to unite all activities that look after the planet and its people. www.Hunkemöller.com

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

About Columbus Consulting

Columbus Consulting delivers solutions that drive true value and have been transforming the retail and CPG industries for over two decades. We are a boutique retail consulting company of industry experts. Our approach is simple, if you do it, we do it. We are more than consultants; we are experienced practitioners who actually sat in our clients' seats. We understand the challenges, know what questions to ask and deliver the right solutions. Columbus offers a unique, consumer-centric approach with an end-to-end perspective that bridges functional & organization silos from strategy to execution. Our specialties include: unified commerce, planning & merchandising, sourcing & supply chain, inventory management, finance & operations, data & analytics, information technology and people & organization. Let us know how we can help you.

To learn more, visit COLUMBUSCONSULTING.COM.

