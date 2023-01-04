GigaSpaces Reports Strong Market Resonance for Smart DIH in 2022 with New Logos and Significant ARR Growth

The Digital Integration Hub (DIH) data platform market is proving to be vital for enterprises that need to dramatically accelerate the launch of digital applications on top of their existing IT architecture in a simple and efficient way.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces Technologies, the leading provider of an out-of-the-box Digital Integration Hub ("DIH") data platform that helps large enterprises expedite and scale the delivery of digital applications, reports strong market demand and exceptionally quick adoption of its Smart DIH flagship product across multiple industries.

The strong market demand for Smart DIH is evidenced in the company's financial performance: GigaSpaces reports significant growth in both Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) and in average selling price (ASP) for new customers, while maintaining a retention rate of nearly 100%. During 2022, the company acquired new enterprise customers and has deepened its footprint within existing customers. In Q4, the company signed the largest deal since the company's inception.

GigaSpaces has also strengthened its partnerships in the technology ecosystem over the past year, forging new alliances with Data Infrastructure companies (such as IBM), as well as players in iPaaS and API management domains that realize how Smart DIH complements their own technology offerings to enterprise customers.

Looking to 2023, and in line with its vision of making the business benefits of Smart DIH more accessible to organizations across the board, GigaSpaces is also currently developing a new managed service delivery model, offering organizations optimal deployment and maintenance flexibility.

"Data Utilization is a cross-industry global challenge, with significant impact across the entire user life-cycle", said GigaSpaces' CEO Adi Paz. "Deciding to build the world's first out-of-the-box DIH was a bold move we made back in the Summer of 2021. We've designed it from the ground up building on our successful in-memory data-store technology, to help organizations unleash the potential that lies in their siloed data. The market interest we're seeing, particularly in North America and Europe, is a clear signal that our Smart DIH solution meets a concrete business need of companies across sectors, geographies and stages in their digital transformation journey".

Smart DIH is an out-of-the-box data platform that serves applications from enterprise systems of record (SoR), delivering high performance, ultra-low latency, and an always-on digital experience. Smart DIH can be implemented to address cross-industry business cases, including rapid creation of digital applications, API scaling, modernization of legacy systems, and delivering omnichannel customer engagement.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is a global pioneer in in-memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, enabling them to develop and launch digital services at a rapid pace. The GigaSpaces Smart DIH is part of the company's Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel, serving tier-1 customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, CLSA, UBS, SEB, Barclays and BNP Paribas.

