Garmin unveils its Unified Cabin Experience at CES 2023

In-vehicle solution with personalized entertainment zones intuitively connects wireless passenger devices to real-time game streams, videos, music and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) will demonstrate its latest in-cabin solutions for the Automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) market at CES 2023 with an emphasis on technologies that unify multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip). Featuring four infotainment touchscreens, instrument cluster, cabin monitoring system, wireless headphones, wireless gaming controllers, smartphones, and numerous entertainment options—all powered by a single Garmin multi-domain computing module—the demonstration addresses several key technical and user experience challenges for next generation multi-screen systems running on the Android Automotive operating system.

Preview the Garmin Unified Cabin™ demo in action here.

"Garmin's CES demo highlights technological innovations that advance the capabilities of Android Automotive OS for delivering a multi-zone personalized experience that consumers are expecting," said Matt Munn, Garmin Automotive OEM managing director. "There are enormous opportunities to integrate many types of features and technologies into a single, unified system, but our connected in-cabin experience goes beyond system integration with innovative new features and an improved user experience."

The system is customizable for each passenger and easy to operate, utilizing UWB (Ultra-Wideband) positioning technology to automatically connect wireless devices to the appropriate display. A cabin monitoring camera identifies and unlocks each passenger's personal user interface profile, enabling occupants to enjoy multiple personalized entertainment options including cloud-based blockbuster console/PC games that can be played over 5G connectivity, on-board games, and multiple streaming video platforms—all from some of the most popular names. With the new Cabin App feature, passengers can locate connected devices, control other displays and share video and audio content across multiple passenger zones.

Garmin would like to recognize the following OEM providers for their contributions to the Unified Cabin Experience:

In-cabin sensing capabilities: Xperi's DTS AutoSense ™ platform uses advanced machine learning and a single camera to enable safety and experience features such as seat occupancy (including body pose), hands-on-wheel, activity and seatbelt detection, driver attention zones, driver distraction or occupant recognition.

Audio streaming: Xperi's DTS AutoStage™ hybrid radio solution provides a richer, more immersive radio listening experience. This feature automatically switches between a station's over-the-air radio signal to its IP stream when traveling in and out of range, as well as providing station metadata, album art and more.

Navigation: Mapbox enabled Garmin to accelerate the delivery of this demo in a fraction of the time. Mapbox Dash combines the company's strengths in navigation, search and visualization, including AI and traffic data. This integration provides beautifully rendered and easily customizable interactive maps across all five displays of the system. The Garmin Unified Cabin Experience is also interoperable with other navigation systems.

Embedded gaming: Atari integration transforms the entire vehicle into an arcade, allowing for family-friendly gaming without a data connection.

Embedded software solutions: BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor and Neutrino RTOS incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture.

Garmin will also be showing products in production for several of our OEM customers including BMW, Toyota, Honda and Ford Motor Company at CES 2023 in the West Hall, Booth #3641. To schedule a media demonstration, please email media.relations@garmin.com.

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing modules and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our press team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd., and Unified Cabin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

