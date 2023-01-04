Cincinnati Children's promotes Oliver Rhine to senior VP & chief strategy officer

He has served in leadership roles at medical center since 2012

CINCINNATI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Rhine has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Oliver Rhine has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cincinnati Children’s. (PRNewswire)

Oliver Rhine joins the 11-person Executive Team led by president and CEO Steve Davis , MD.

A member of the team at Cincinnati Children's for the last decade, Rhine most recently was vice president for strategic planning. He helped lead nearly every aspect of the Critical Care Building project, which opened ahead of schedule and on budget in November 2021, meeting or exceeding all safety, diversity, and inclusion goals. He has also provided leadership on the medical center's growth vision and activation plan, and he has implemented a number of standard work systems to advance strategic and operational planning.

Rhine joins the 11-person Executive Team led by president and CEO Steve Davis, MD. "Oliver's expertise in strategy and planning has already contributed to the ongoing work of Cincinnati Children's," Davis said. "Additionally, Oliver's career journey at Cincinnati Children's is a great example of our investment in a culture of attracting, developing and retaining great talent."

"I am so proud to be part of the team at Cincinnati Children's," Rhine said. "I look forward to continuing to develop and implement strategies to help us achieve our vision to be the leader in improving child health in every one of our missions: academic, research and clinical care."

Rhine received a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a board member for the Live Well Collaborative and co-founder of Queen City Sunshine LLC, a seed investor in local startups.

He and his wife, Tara, live in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. A nonprofit academic medical center established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is one of the top recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. The medical center is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. More information about Cincinnati Children's may be found at Cincinnatichildrens.org

(PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Children's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center