Quility Hires Sam Bookler as General Manager of Leads Marketplace

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning digital platform offering affordable life insurance and customized financial planning solutions, today announced the hire of Sam Bookler as General Manager of Quility's Leads Marketplace. In this role, Bookler will optimize the processes and systems used to connect potential clients with licensed insurance agents as well as manage Quility's digital leads ecosystem. He will focus on lead acquisition and management systems, demand management, research and data analytics.

Quility Insurance (PRNewswire)

"I joined Quility because of its phenomenal culture, the fantastic team and the importance of the work," said Bookler.

"I joined Quility because of its phenomenal culture, the fantastic team and the importance of the work," said Bookler. "I'm excited to bring the business to the next level by leveraging my years of experience with lead marketplaces. We're going to make it easier and faster than ever for clients to get life insurance."

Prior to joining Quility, Bookler managed marketing and analytics for a lead-generation business and then sharpened his operational focus during his position as Head of Marketing and Analytics with Amazon. Bookler also held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Snagajob, America's largest hourly work marketplace.

"Quility's lead marketplace is one of the most important functions of our business, and we are incredibly excited to have Sam join our team to oversee its operations and growth," said Joe Dendy, Chief Marketing Officer at Quility. "Sam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will play a crucial role in expanding both the supply and demand components of our lead generation program."

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quility