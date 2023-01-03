PATEL LAW GROUP ADDS CORPORATE, SECURITIES, AND M&A PARTNER

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patel Law Group ("PLG"), a leading Texas-based boutique law firm, today announced the promotion of Chris Barsness to partner to lead the firm's corporate, securities, and M&A practices in the firm's Dallas office.

With over 20 years of experience, Chris is a corporate and securities lawyer that focuses his practice on business transactions, complex financings, fund formation, M&A, and securities matters. Chris has worked on a wide range of securities matters for both private and public companies, including hundreds of debt, equity, and hybrid private offerings and public securities filings. Chris also served as an adjunct professor of securities law at the University of California – Irvine School of Law and is a member of the Association of Corporate Growth's Dallas/Fort Worth chapter. He has worked as lead counsel on the buy-side and sell-side of M&A transactions from under $1 million to over $160 million. He provides educational content and commentary on the Patel Law Group and Securities Law Media YouTube channels.

"In 2022, Chris and his team closed securities offerings to help clients raise nearly $500 million in capital along with multiple real estate and M&A transactions. We are excited to continue this growth in the corporate, securities, and M&A practices at our firm. We continuously strive to achieve the highest levels of client satisfaction, further growing on the firm's already stellar reputation and growth in wealth transfer planning and the real estate transactional industry, specifically multi-family residential", said managing partner Shameer Soni, who leads the real estate transactional practice at PLG.

About Patel Law Group

Patel Law Group is a boutique law firm providing efficient, results‑driven legal to local, regional, and international clients. From our locations in Dallas and Houston, we leverage broad experience and extensive relationships to deliver results for clients nationwide. With a rolled‑up‑sleeves attitude, we partner with clients of all sizes — individuals, start-ups and established companies — to achieve their objectives in Immigration, Real Estate, and Business Transactions. We take pride in our work and customer service to our clients. We strive everyday to make our firm motto a reality – "Experience. Relationships. Results."

Media Contact:

Chris Barsness

cbarsness@patellegal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Patel Law Group