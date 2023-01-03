InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Baby Stroller (MTN-3420)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a stroller that could easily fold with a car seat still attached," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the HARRIS BENJAMIN. My design would provide a great stroller for anyone who uses public transit and it would be a wonderful choice when traveling with a baby."

The invention provides a convenient new baby stroller for infants and toddlers. In doing so, it allows parents to use an infant car seat/carrier in an easier manner outside the vehicle. As a result, it enhances maneuverability and it could provide a more comfortable ride for the child. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and fold so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

