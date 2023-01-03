Acer Unveils the eKinekt Bike Desk to Empower Active and Sustainable Lifestyles

Editor's Summary

The eKinekt BD 3 converts energy from the rider's pedaling power to charge laptops or other devices, allowing for exercise and work productivity at the same time

The eco-friendly bike desk incorporates PCR Plastic in its desktop and casing, while promoting a creative way for professionals to combat sedentary lifestyles

Features two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port for multiple mobile device charging, a bag hook, and a beverage holder

Available Working and Sports Modes allow users to easily shift desk positions while pedaling to either focus on tasks or workouts

Companion smartphone app helps review progress over time and shows information such as duration, calories burned, and watts generated

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the eKinekt BD 3 bike desk, a desk combined with a stationary bike to empower sustainable and healthier lifestyles. The eKinekt BD 3 lets users exercise as they work by using kinetic energy from the rider's pedaling to power the machine and charge devices. The LCD display and a companion smartphone app provide information to help riders stay on track with their progress during exercise regimes or work periods. Users can seamlessly adjust the bike resistance, seat, and desk height based on desired placement to provide added flexibility and comfort when working or training. The device is equipped with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, a bag hook, and a beverage holder for added convenience whether in the office or in the comfort of home.

Converting Kinetic Energy Into Reusable Electricity

As the rider pedals, the eKinekt converts kinetic energy into an electric charge. One hour of constant cycling at 60 RPM on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power. The useable energy is then utilized to charge laptops and other devices, so users can get work done and stay active at the same time. Embodying its long-term commitment to finding the balance between creating innovative solutions while protecting the planet, the eKinekt BD 3's desk top and the casing that protects the bike's components are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

Comfort and Convenience While Working

The multi-function bike desk features two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port, allowing for multiple mobile devices to be charged all at once. An LED charging indicator on the back of the bike lights up when pedaling, signaling that kinetic energy is being converted. The eKinekt's wide desk surface provides the user with ample working space, while the adjustable table height and seat let them sit in a comfortable position at all times. For added convenience, it is designed with a bag hook that lets users easily hang their belongings and a designated beverage holder to stay hydrated and avoid spillage when on the bike.

Working Mode and Sports Mode

In Working Mode, the desk surface moves closer to the chair to let riders sit in an upright position while typing and pedaling. In Sports Mode, the desk top sits further forward, giving more room to lean in, similar to the position on a standard bike or trainer, for added leg space and increased pedaling power. The well-thought design lets users take advantage of downtime in between work periods to stay energized and do some exercise within a small area. Riders can then seamlessly revert to Working Mode by just sliding the desk surface back into its original position.

Track Progress on the Companion App

The eKinekt's user-friendly companion app provides real-time information to check riding duration, distance and speed, while indicating the estimated number of calories burned and watts generated when pedaling. For more accurate tracking, riders can input personal information such as height, weight, gender, and age on their app profiles. It also records workout history for users to track their progress and compare results over time.

Price and Availability

The eKinekt BD 3 will be available in North America in June, at USD 999; in EMEA in June, at EUR 999, and in Taiwan in April, at NTD 29,000.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

