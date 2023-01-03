100 York Invests $3 Million to Upgrade Historic Montgomery County High Rise

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 York, a high-rise multifamily apartment community that dominates the suburban Pennsylvania skyline, is closing the year with an investment of $3 million in renovations to upgrade residents' lifestyles.

"We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space," says Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH Co., the owner and operator of 100 York.

When gathering inspiration for this extensive redesign, Temima focused on creating a modern, but warm, elevated experience for 100 York residents, while cultivating the property's innate historic Pennsylvania charm. She accomplished this by dialing into recreating the experience of coming home. "I kept asking myself, 'What does it feel like when I go home? That's the feeling I wanted to recreate here.'

All common areas are now completely redone, and "the design is sharp, consistent, and cohesive," according to Temima. The redesign included fresh lighting across the property, completely remodeled hallways with new carpet, sconces, wall accents, and flooring, as well as gorgeous new amenities, including a ping pong, pool table, yoga room, movie theater, and clubroom.

"Upon entering 100 York during my most recent visit, I instinctively knew we had succeeded in creating the space I had envisioned, I really felt that 'welcome home feeling' that everyone deserves to feel," Temima shares. "The new 100 York is elevated, bright, and warm. It's a place where you want to bring your family home at the end of the day."

The renovations include extensive repairs and upgrades to both the HVAC system and elevators. Plans are also in the works to expand the remodel to all 100 York buildings, as well as the exterior of the main entrance.

