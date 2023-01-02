InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Product for ATMs (LGI-2912)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safe and germ-free way to use an ATM," said an inventor, from Coram, N.Y., "so I invented the SANITARY WIPE. My design eliminates the need to directly touch the screen and keypad areas on public ATMs."

The invention provides a disposable sanitary barrier product for use on the touchscreen and keypad areas of an ATM. In doing so, it helps to prevent the transfer of germs and viruses between users. As a result, it increases safety and sanitation. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for businesses, banks and other commercial locations with ATMs.

