Sinoboom: Hidden Champion, awarded by the 5th "Made in China Invisible Champion"

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoboom was recently featured in the 5th "Made in China Invisible Champion" listing, organized by the media organization 'Chinese and Foreign Management Media', in recognition of its status as a leading manufacturer of MEWPs of excellent quality. As an access equipment manufacturing independently developed in China since its establishment 15 years ago, Sinoboom has helped to break the industry mold, whereby traditionally such equipment was manufactured in Europe and the USA.

Notable uses of Sinoboom equipment during 2022 include assistance in the launch of the ZK-1A rocket project which carried six scientific satellites to space. Sinoboom was chosen for these important and high-profile events for the equipment's solid reliability and high quality, signifying the customers' deep trust in the brand.

Since 2008, Sinoboom has always focused on innovation and recognized the importance of rigorous research and development. This approach has led to the launch of ground-breaking products such as the development of 46-meter-articulating boom lift in 2019, which broke three world records and it still holds the record as the highest in the world.

Significant investments have been made in lean manufacturing capability. In 2021, Sinoboom worked with Siemens to implement digitized production processes at an automated workshop featuring world-class, cutting-edge technology, designed to increase productivity, efficiency, speed and quality. This efficient operation capability and strong global marketing service capacity have laid the solid foundation for Sinoboom to bring their global business to a next level.

Founded in 2008, Sinoboom is a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) solutions and progressed into the Top 10 in Access International's annual Access M20 in 2021. Its global headquarters is located in Changsha, China – the country's capital for construction and heavy machinery manufacturing. Specializing in cutting-edge research, quality manufacturing and product support, Sinoboom offers one of the industry's most complete product lines. Sinoboom products are available for purchase and support through the global network, including North America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, South America and more. To learn more about Sinoboom products and services, visit www.sinoboom.com

