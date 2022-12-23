ONLINE POKER FANS IN MICHIGAN AND NEW JERSEY CAN PLAY TOGETHER NOW AT POKERSTARS

PokerStars celebrates MI and NJ Shared Liquidity with $150,000 guaranteed on New Year's Day

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars has today announced plans to combine player pools in Michigan and New Jersey on January 1, 2023. Poker fans from both states can expect more choice, more tournaments, more players, and bigger prizes as PokerStars becomes the first online poker operator to announce shared liquidity in these states.

PokerStars Logo (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

"Michigan and New Jersey joining forces is great news for our players in these two states, and poker, more generally, as it promises a better experience and even more value, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator," said PokerStars US Managing Director, Severin Rasset. "Our community will experience more breadth and depth of games, more tournaments with bigger prizes to win, amped-up promotions, and more choice. To kick start, we are offering generous guarantees on our debut multi-state tournaments, that will no doubt provide lots of value for those who take to the tables. We worked closely with the regulators of New Jersey and Michigan, and we hope that more will follow this great example."

As well as the benefits that come from bringing together players from Michigan and New Jersey on a shared platform, players can also enjoy the easy-to-use lobby which offers fast withdrawals and same day pay-outs, and the most generous rewards programme in the US poker market with 'PokerStars Rewards', all backed by PokerStars' leading security and gaming integrity.

BIGGER PRIZES | MORE PLAYERS | MORE GAMES

To celebrate the coming together of Michigan and New Jersey tables, and to ring in the New Year, players are invited to kick off the shared action with two special tournaments, with a total of $150,000 guaranteed. On January 1, 2023, on 18:00 ET, PokerStars will have its debut Michigan and New Jersey online tournament with a buy-in of $100, and featuring $100,000 on the line.

This will be followed by a special $50,000 guaranteed tournament with a buy-in of only $10, starting at 18:30 ET, guaranteed to provide massive value for those taking part. Players can register on December 27 for both events.

To find out more visit the PokerStars Blog.

