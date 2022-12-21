CITGO Makes Leadership Appointments

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation named Jim Cristman Vice President and General Manager Lemont Refinery and named Dennis Willig Vice President and General Manager Corpus Christi Refinery. This change is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Sterling Neblett remains in his role as Vice President and General Manager Lake Charles Refinery.

"Both Jim and Dennis have critical industry and CITGO-specific experience," said CITGO Vice President Refining Jerry Dunn, "and consistent with our succession plan, we are switching their roles.

Cristman is no stranger to the Lemont refinery, having previously served as Vice President and General Manager at Lemont and then Vice President Refining, overseeing all three CITGO refineries, before leading the Corpus Christi Refinery for the last three years. He is an industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience.

Willig has so far spent his CITGO career at the Lemont Refinery, serving in roles that culminated in General Manger of Operations and Maintenance and then Vice President and General Manager. He has more than 27 years of refining industry experience and holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

"We continue working toward operational excellence throughout our company, and this change helps us strengthen our refineries," continued Dunn.

Earlier this year, AFPM recognized strong safety performance at both refineries, with its 2022 Safety Achievement Award. The Lemont Refinery is also on pace for the best reliability performance of the last five years.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

