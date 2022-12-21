California Protons Celebrates 5th Anniversary with the Treatment of its 4,000th Patient

Colon Cancer Patient Graduates From a Leading Proton Therapy Center in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Protons Cancer Therapy Center celebrated its 5th Anniversary with the treatment of its 4,000th patient with proton therapy. Proton therapy is a form of radiation treatment that is less invasive than traditional x-ray radiation. Protons stop at the tumor site and do not travel past it, resulting in less radiation dose to surrounding healthy tissues and organs, and a decrease in side effects and risks of secondary cancers. Primarily used for cancer treatment, in some cases proton therapy can also be used to treat non-cancerous tumors.

Sandi Coero, California Protons' 4000th patient (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have had 4,000 patients entrust us with their care," said Tom Wang, president of California Protons Cancer Therapy Center. "San Diego is fortunate to be one of only two cities in California to have this cancer modality available in their area. Because of this, people travel from all over California and neighboring states to access proton therapy treatment."

The center has been in operation for eight years, with California Protons operating it since December 2017. California Protons' oncology team consists of some of the most experienced radiation oncologists in the proton space, internationally recognized and sought out by patients from around the world. With decades of combined experience in proton therapy, these physicians have treated more than 17,000 patients with proton therapy.

In addition to treating adults, California Protons has treated more than 400 pediatric patients with proton therapy. Proton therapy benefits children because the radiation is able to be stopped before reaching healthy tissues and organs. In the case of spine treatments for children, this means no radiation to the heart, lungs, reproductive organs and intestines, drastically reducing damage to those areas and reducing the incidence of secondary cancers.

For more information about our treatment center, visit www.californiaprotons.com .

According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there have been over 100,000 new cases of colon cancer diagnosed in 2022. Carl Rossi, MD, medical director of California Protons, says the precise nature of proton therapy to treat colon cancer can greatly reduce side effects such as nausea, vomiting, heartburn, malabsorption, diarrhea and dehydration.

"Proton therapy is a valuable tool in the treatment of many types of cancer," said Dr. Rossi. "Because of the nature of protons and our pencil beam scanning technology, we are able to maximize the radiation dose to the treatment area while limiting radiation dose to adjacent critical structures. This in turn allows for fewer side effects and secondary cancers in future years."

About Our 4,000th Patient

When Sandi Coero was in her early 50s, she underwent a screening colonoscopy and was surprised to find she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She had been having some minor digestive changes, but nothing she was overly concerned about. Further testing showed the cancer had spread to her liver. After undergoing 42 rounds of chemotherapy, her physician recommended it be followed by radiation therapy. Sandi researched treatment options and found proton therapy.

Sandi, who lives in Northern California, discovered proton therapy online and talked with an acquaintance who works in medical research and clinical trials. After receiving an unbiased opinion from someone who works in the medical field, she decided to look into it further. Sandi says she then took a "leap of faith" and traveled to San Diego with her dog Elvis for 28 treatments of proton therapy at California Protons. Sandi finished her final treatment and rang the bell as the center's 4,000th patient on December 7 – which also was the 5th Anniversary of California Protons.

Sandi says the only side effects she experienced were some fatigue and slight digestive upset. She was relieved that she felt well enough to take Elvis on walks every day and frequent trips to the dog beach… which he thoroughly enjoyed. When her husband and a friend visited, they spent time enjoying San Diego through trips to local restaurants and museums, including the Hotel Del Coronado and Gaslamp Quarter.

Sandi, a marketing and graphic design consultant in the wine industry, is thankful for the California Protons team who were exceptionally kind, caring, positive and fun – making her feel like she was in good hands throughout her treatment.

"While I was undergoing chemotherapy, I felt bad, so it felt like it was doing something. With proton therapy, I had so few side effects that I sometimes wondered if it was actually doing anything," Sandi shared.

While she is looking forward to settling in at home for the holidays, she's grateful that she felt well enough during treatment to enjoy her time in San Diego.

About California Protons Cancer Therapy Center

California Protons Cancer Therapy Center is one of only two proton therapy centers in California and 40 nationwide. The Center leverages revolutionary intensity-modulated pencil-beam scanning technology to release a high dose of cancer-killing radiation that conforms precisely to the unique shape and size of the tumor. This approach effectively targets and treats even the most complex and aggressive cancers, sparing surrounding healthy tissues and organs. California Protons utilizes proton therapy to treat many cancer types including: prostate, breast, head and neck, pancreatic and bile duct, lymphoma, lung, gastrointestinal, pediatric, sarcoma, colorectal and more. For more information, please visit www.californiaprotons.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Protons