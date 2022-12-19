OpenText to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Ottawa

Celebrating Canadian Innovation

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on February 3, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Nasdaq opening bell in Ottawa, Canada, celebrates Canada's leading role in global innovation and OpenText as Canada's most valued cloud company. The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

"OpenText is honoured to open the Nasdaq, live from Ottawa, Canada, in recognition of the company's leading role in global technology innovation and business transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Canada is the fastest growing technology hub in the world and we plan on playing our part to develop and expand Canada's rich culture of innovation and talent."

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-F

