ENGLISH SPRINGER SPANIEL "EARL" WINS AKC/ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxboro Tiffany Running Down A Dream, an English Springer Spaniel known as "Earl" triumphed over 1,617 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Junior of the Year, held today in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Earl," owned by Susan Still of Howell, MI and bred by Susan Still and Melissa Thorson, was crowned "Junior of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Desmond Murphy, Mr. Carl Gene Liepmann, and Mr. Dominic Palleschi Carota, after quality canine competition.

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: Foxboro Tiffany Running Down A Dream, an English Springer Spaniel known as "Earl," owned by Susan Still of Howell, MI and bred by Susan Still and Melissa Thorson.

Hound: Flessner's Udder Perfection, a Bloodhound known as "Sterling," owned by J & T Chrisopoulos, Heather Buehner, B Flessner of Macomb, MI and bred by Bryan Flessner, Chris Flessner and Heather Buehner

Working: CH Molyn's Cosmpolitan At Poconos, a Boxer known as "Cosmo," owned by Donna Simpson, Monique and Linda Mastrapasqua of Newfoundland, PA and bred by Monique Mastrapasqua and Linda Mastrapasqua.

Terrier: Chyscott's The Dark Horse, a Scottish Terrier known as "Stetson," owned by Whitney Shafer, Larae Shafer & Kristen Simmons of Cheyenne, WY and bred by Kristen Simmons, Larae Shafer, Whitney Jean Shafer.

Toy: Kimmilove Tarzan, a Pomeranian known as "Tarzan," owned and bred by Miae Kim of Seoul, South Korea.

Non-Sporting: Dawin Hot Commodity, a Standard Poodle known as "Carly," owned by Linda C Campbell & Sarah Perchick of Toronto, Ontario and bred by Linda C Campbell and Sarah Perchick.

Herding: CH Daimler's Geographically Courageous O'Images CGC TKN, a Belgian Sheepdog known as "Helen," owned by Terry & Diane Benz of Lake Zurich, IL and bred by Diane Benz, Terry Benz, Renee Croft.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

