THRASH METAL TITANS MEGADETH UNLEASH CHAPTER FIVE OF THE BAND'S EPIC MULTI-PART SHORT FILM ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF VIC RATTLEHEAD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thrash Metal titans MEGADETH unleashed Killing Time: Chapter V, the next installment of their epic multi-part short film being released alongside the track "Killing Time" from their new studio album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! (UMe). The new album also features the GRAMMY® nominated song "We'll Be Back."

The thundering track "Killing Time," with its hooky, idiosyncratic rhythmic elements, escapist acoustic passages, and mesmerizing twin-guitar interplay, perfectly sets an ominous, moody backdrop for MEGADETH's new video Killing Time: Chapter V. In this latest installment we continue to follow our anti-hero Vic Rattlehead as he brutally crushes the dark forces of the dead to rescue the imprisoned souls of his wife and son while laying to waste all that stand in his way. Created by Dave Mustaine and produced by Rafael Pensado, Director Leo Liberti once again brings another chapter in this bloody saga to brilliant, cinematic life.

The first chapter We'll Be Back: Chapter I premiered in June and within the first hour of release, the album's first track and video were met with overwhelming fan reaction resulting in the band trending on Twitter. So far, all four previous chapters combined have culminated in an astounding 7M plus views to date, a number that continues to grow.

Last month MEGADETH earned their 13th GRAMMY® nomination for Best Metal Performance for the song "We'll Be Back" from their new, critically acclaimed album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (UMe). Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners. The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring "We'll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring (Live)." The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH's official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover. All configurations can now be ordered, HERE .

Renowned worldwide and synonymous with metal guitar, Dave Mustaine founded MEGADETH in 1984, virtually inventing a genre, and less than a year a later debuted with the release of Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! in 1985. MEGADETH has gone on to sell more than 50 million albums worldwide, earning many accolades along the way, including a GRAMMY® Award for the title track from their 2016 album Dystopia , along with 12 additional GRAMMY® nominations, as well as five consecutive platinum/multi-platinum albums. Also, a New York Times bestselling author and sought-after speaker, host, and commentator, Mustaine has remained a standard bearer for metal and heavy guitar rock, combining a musical and technical standard with the punk and rock n' roll ethos and attitude.

