Sitetracker Continues International Expansion with European E-Mobility Leader E.ON Drive Infrastructure

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, today announced that E.ON Drive Infrastructure (EDRI) has selected Sitetracker to manage its pan-European rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The E-Mobility public Infrastructure unit of the E.ON Group, one of Europe's largest operators of energy networks and infrastructure, EDRI builds, owns and operates E-Mobility charging Infrastructure throughout Europe.

"E.ON is at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe, and EDRI is leading the way in E-mobility charging infrastructure. Our continued expansion has brought operational challenges as we work towards a greener, more digital, and more diverse energy world," said Arjan van der Eijk, chief operating officer, E.ON Drive Infrastructure. "Sitetracker's advanced deployment operations management solutions are helping us to get there and will be key to the success of our planned expansion."

Based in Essen, Germany, E.ON Group manages over 1.6 million kilometers of energy networks and recently launched a comprehensive growth plan with a strong focus on the European expansion of public charging Infrastructure through E.ON Drive Infrastructure. Quickly becoming a leader for electric charging in Europe, EDRI is expanding its current network of 5,000 charge points with new sites, technologies and services at high speed. However, with a complex, evolving charging infrastructure, and land use and grid connection challenges, the organization needed an integrated operational approach to meet E.ON's goals of building out 1,000 new ultra-fast charging points per year.

With Sitetracker, EDRI has single-source visibility into operations across the organization – from networks and products, to customer interfaces and internal processes. The fully integrated platform standardizes templates for the international company, and facilitates widespread collaboration across teams, with detailed project plans and deep insights across the business so gaps are easily identified and efficiently addressed.

"Sitetracker's automated business processes, project templates and asset database enable us to realize our full potential as the Charge Point Operator providing charging for everyone, everywhere," said van der Eijk.

Currently operating in 30 countries, Sitetracker is scaling its global capabilities to bring high-volume management of distributed assets to over 100 countries by the end of 2024. The company has become the de facto leader in renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure deployment worldwide.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and ChargePoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

