MEDIA ADVISORY FOR MOBILE DECEMBER 17, 2022, 9 AM TO 12:30 PM

STEM GLOBAL ACTION TO BRING SPECIAL HOLIDAY LEARNING & FUN EVENT TO HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN
Kids K – 12 will Build Their Own Holiday Sleighs
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Get ready for some science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fun. STEM Global Action (SGA), a campaign & network of affiliates who advance STEM education to children, travels to Mobile to present a special holiday STEM event. This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM learning as SGA inspires future innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs. Attendees will learn about opportunities in STEM fields as they engage in activities highlighting electricity, light and illumination principles. Kids grades K- 12 will design, build, and test their own Christmas Sleighs. Students pre-registered to attend. The event is presented by the Mobile Parks and Recreations with support from the U.S. Treasury Department. Over the last nine years, SGA and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools.
WHO:
- Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder & President of STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA
- City officials
- Hundreds of children
WHERE:
Dotch Community Center
3100 Bank Avenue Mobile, AL 36617
WHEN:
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9 am to 12:30 pm CST
Media Contacts:
Alexandra Farra 225-9391-1241 /afarra@stemnola.com
Michael K. Frisby 202-625-4328/ mike@frisbyassociates.com
