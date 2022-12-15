Warner Music India Signs Indian Breakout Artist King

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music India signs popular Indian singer and performer King to its esteemed artist roster. This partnership was kicked off earlier this year with Warner Music India mapping out a large plan and vision for King up to 2027. WMI recently released his third studio album, Champagne Talk, with 8 tracks, and since then each song has been ruling social media platforms and global charts, with his massive fan base growing more and more each day (from 2 million to over 11.5 million monthly Spotify listeners).

King (PRNewswire)

In a short span of less than three years, King has made a strong mark for himself in the Indian pop music scene and is now on his way to break records and make his name globally. His modern romantic ballad "Maan Meri Jaan" from Champagne Talk broke all records of daily streams on Spotify ever for an Indian track. It entered the Global Billboard Charts at #138 last week and is continuing to take the international markets by storm by climbing its way into the Top 50 (at number 50) on Spotify's Global Daily Top Songs, being the first ever non-film Hindi pop track in that chart. He even released a remix for his groovy track "OOPS," featuring Masked Wolf of the viral chartbuster "Astronaut in the Ocean" fame.

In India, King continues to rule with "Maan Meri Jaan" which is #1 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs India, overtaking the recent Bollywood sensation Kesariya. The song has surpassed 100 million audio streams on DSPs since its release in October.

Speaking on signing the first hip-hop artist to its roster, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, stated: "One of the goals that we had set for ourselves was to create a truly global superstar coming out of India, and now with the signing of King, a very versatile and sought-after musical performer, on Warner Music India's roster, we are on our way to turning it into reality. His talent and music reflect not only his rooted personality but also his artistic abilities to transcend the expected. Champagne Talk is a stimulating showcase of King's talent and a truly exhilarating sound that we have not heard in a long time."

Talking about the collaboration, King shared: "For me, Warner Music India is not just a label that represents me; they are like my family. From Day 1, the WMI team, led by Jay Mehta, has shown utmost faith in me and my music, and I am looking forward to all the exciting things we have in store. I would like to thank the whole team for understanding my vision and working together to bring this new wave of music to the world."

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Record Music, finished: "King's success with "Champagne Talk" and "Maan Meri Jaan" show they're not just records for the Indian music industry, they're a part of his artist life journey, guided by the friendship and brotherhood of his partners in crime: his management company, Blu Print, and Jay Mehta, alongside his amazing team at Warner Music India. You can truly see how all of them working together, connected like a family, are taking King's music to a different level and to the global stage."

King's dexterous, sometimes hard-hitting, genius writing and flow and his playful, 90s-inspired melodies connect with the audience at a level beyond just a fleeting listening experience. On his India tour currently, King has witnessed the "Maan Meri Jaan" sensation that is uniting his fans. Watch the fans reacting to the track during the Delhi show here: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClK2fg4gJ92/

Maan Meri Jaan is currently also breaking records on other platforms:

#2 on WYNK Music Top100 India

#15 on Resso Top 50 India

#1 on Apple Music Top 100 India

#1 on the Shazam charts in 12 cities in India and is #4 currently in India Top 200 charts

The song has made its way on playlists, music charts and music lovers' hearts and is sure to be the love track for the season.

Listen to the album Champagne Talk here: https://lnk.to/ChampagneTalk

Watch the Maan Meri Jaan video here: Maan Meri Jaan | Official Music Video | Champagne Talk | King

Follow King on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifeelking/

Images of Alfonso, Jay and King here:

https://warnermusicgroup.box.com/s/ggfm01jaz9t1ctqg61at1soxbvptys1i

About Warner Music India

Launched in 2020, Warner Music India has rapidly grown as the destination for pop culture in India with the signing of superstar artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval domestically. The company has also had success with their international roster and making India the Top 5 country for global artists like Ed Sheeran, Ckay, Dua Lipa, Alec Benjamin and Masked Wolf storming the charts.

Key partnerships for the company also include a licensing deal with Tips Music, which owns the rights to some of the most popular Bollywood movies ever produced; founded the Maati label, dedicated to the fast-growing Indian folk music genre; signed several distribution deals focused on labels from India's different cultural and linguistic traditions. In the Punjabi music scene, Warner Music has signed partnerships with Ziiki Media and Sky Digital and Global Music Junction respectively.

