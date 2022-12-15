Trulieve Announces Exclusive Partnership in Florida with Connected Cannabis & AlienLabs

Connected and AlienLabs products will be in Trulieve's Florida dispensaries beginning in December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced their partnership with California-based Connected Cannabis and AlienLabs. As part of the announcement, Trulieve is the exclusive provider of Connected Branded products throughout Florida.

"Trulieve consistently seeks ways to introduce new products and better serve our patients," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Connected and AlienLabs represent a portfolio of top-shelf strains that have benefited medical patients in other states, and we're now excited to exclusively offer these products exclusively in Florida."

AlienLabs is well-known for its flower strains with a focus on top-shelf, exotic, indoor cannabis. As one of the first California cannabis brands, AlienLabs has established a reputation for pushing quality to new heights in cannabis and takes pride in creating new, unique strains with a menu where each strain is distinct. Two strains, Xeno and Kryptochronic, will be available at select Trulieve Florida locations beginning Dec. 15.

Connected Cannabis offers high-quality cannabis by developing different cultivation techniques to create the strains they are now best known for in the California market. Three strains, El Jefe, Gelonade, and Nightshade, will be available at select Trulieve Florida locations beginning Dec. 20.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

