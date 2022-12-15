SPORTS-TECH INNOVATOR GENEFIT CONTINUES RAPID GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC ADDITIONS TO THE EXECUTIVE TEAM

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-Tech innovator GENEFIT announced today two new strategic additions to its executive team. Daniel Guzman joined the company as Head of Enterprise Sales and Tom Jobe was named Enterprise Sales Lead at GENEFIT.

"We are thrilled to have Daniel and Tom onboard," 3X4 Genetics Chairman & CEO Tony Hsu said. "Their wealth of experience with performance and renowned sports teams will significantly expand our mission to support elite professional sports teams by connecting physiological data with genetics."

GENEFIT, powered by 3X4 Genetics, is the world's first enterprise software program synthesizing physiological data with genetics built specifically for elite sports organizations. GENEFIT eliminates the trial and error for training, recovery, and injury prevention while providing practical insights to enable data-driven decisions for coaching staff and athletes alike.

Daniel Guzman brings extensive experience in strength and conditioning, fitness, and rehab to GENEFIT. When he started with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2014, Daniel was the youngest Head Strength & Conditioning Coach in American Soccer (MLS). During his first season with the club, he supported the team as it won a record fifth MLS Cup. Following that win, he developed a high-performance program for the team over the next few years. Daniel then went to work with the United States Men's National Team as the Head Performance Coach. He led the strength and conditioning, recovery strategies, and team periodization throughout their World Cup Qualifying cycle and Concacaf Gold Cup Championship in 2017. For the 2018-2021 seasons, he helped establish LA's newest football team, the Los Angeles Football Club, where he served as Head of Strength & Conditioning and Head of Fitness & Rehab. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an Economics and Business Minor, and a Masters in Organizational Leadership from Westmont College and John Brown University Graduate School.

"I am thrilled to join the GENEFIT team," said Daniel Guzman, Head of Enterprise Sales. "GENEFIT's vision aligns with my personal mantra of striving for personal growth and maximizing potential, and I truly believe that GENEFIT's mission of supporting elite athletes by connecting physiological data with genetics is the future of professional sports."

Tom Jobe joined 3X4 Genetics in November as Enterprise Sales Lead after a decade working in collegiate and professional sports. Most recently, Tom spent the 2022 season with Inter Miami CF as the Director of Fitness and Rehabilitation where he led the planning and implementation of all first team strength and conditioning sessions as well as field-based return to play sessions. Prior to his time with Inter Miami, he spent four years with Los Angeles Football Club, where he worked in a variety of performance roles including Head of Sport Science and Head of Strength and Conditioning. Before making the transition to Major League Soccer, Tom spent three years in the NFL working in the Performance Departments of the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He also spent two years as a Strength and Conditioning coach at the collegiate level, working with both football and men's basketball teams. Tom holds a Master of Human Performance degree from Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri.

"Having spent my entire career in sports, I know the significance of discovering a competitive edge," said Tom Jobe. "And when I saw how the GENEFIT platform could use genetic insights to provide an unparalleled level of personalized support for each athlete, I recognized it would be a paradigm shift in the realm of health and performance optimization and I knew I had to join the GENEFIT team."

ABOUT 3X4 GENETICS

3X4 Genetics is a genetics-based health-technology company that combines advanced genetic testing, nutrigenomic education, and a global network of practitioners to help people make sound, daily choices to live longer, healthier, and better lives. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Cape Town, South Africa.

