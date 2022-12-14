Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

The Company's China domestic and international business continued to show strong recovery momentum.

- Both domestic hotel and air reservation revenue saw positive year-over-year growth in the third quarter, with the domestic hotel booking revenue increasing by 25% year over year.

- International business maintained rapid recovery, with the overall air-ticket bookings on global platforms increasing over 100% year over year.

The Company delivered strong results in the third quarter of 2022.

- Total net revenue increased by 29% year over year and increased by 72% quarter over quarter, mainly driven by the robust recovery in China's domestic market and overseas markets.

- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB245 million ( US$34 million ), which improved from a net loss of RMB868 million for the same period in 2021 and net income of RMB43 million for the previous quarter.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion ( US$198 million ), representing a 164% increase from RMB537 million for the same period in 2021 and a 300% increase from RMB355 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% for the third quarter, compared with 10% for the same period in 2021 and 9% for the previous quarter.

"In the third quarter of 2022, the global markets made continued progress towards normalcy," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and America regions maintained strong growth momentum driven by the travel needs in summer. Travel activities also rebounded quickly across the Asia-Pacific region as more and more markets are reopening the borders and lifting quarantine measures. We are excited about the long-term outlook of the global travel industry and the opportunities that lie ahead."

"We achieved strong results in the third quarter despite market volatility in the back half of this quarter. Our domestic hotel bookings showed positive growth over the last year and almost recovered fully to pre-pandemic levels," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team delivered solid execution, with the topline and bottom line profitability showing strong improvements. Supported by our strengthened product capabilities and improved operating efficiency, we remain positive and confident about our competitive position in global markets."

Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's domestic business has shown robust recovery due to relaxed travel restrictions and strong travel needs in summer, which led to an increased volume of travel bookings. The Company's international business also maintained its growth momentum as countries continued to open up and return to normalcy.

For the third quarter of 2022, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB6.9 billion (US$969 million), representing a 29% increase from the same period in 2021 and a 72% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB2.9 billion (US$408 million), representing a 32% increase from the same period in 2021 and a 114% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB2.6 billion (US$369 million), representing a 44% increase from the same period in 2021 and a 49% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market and the overseas market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was relatively stable at RMB387 million (US$54 million) comparing to the same period in 2021. Packaged-tour revenue increased by 217% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB370 million (US$52 million), representing a 9% increase from the same period in 2021 and a 76% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 4% to RMB1.3 billion (US$179 million) from the same period in 2021 and increased by 30% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the strong recovery of China's domestic market. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2022.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 8% to RMB2.5 billion (US$350 million) from the same period in 2021 and increased by 41% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 36% for the third quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 13% to RMB1.4 billion (US$201 million) from the same period in 2021 and increased by 73% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the third quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 6% to RMB843 million (US$119 million) from the same period in 2021 and increased by 40% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 12% for the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB277 million (US$39 million), compared to RMB95 million for the same period in 2021 and RMB173 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB245 million (US$34 million), compared to net loss of RMB868 million for the same period in 2021 and net income of RMB43 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$198 million), compared to RMB537 million for the same period in 2021 and RMB355 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 10% for the same period in 2021 and 9% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB266 million (US$37 million), compared to net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB849 million for the same period in 2021 and net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB69 million for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense) and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB1.0 billion (US$145 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB523 million for the same period in 2021 and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB203 million for the previous quarter.

Diluted income per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.41 (US$0.06) for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB1.58 (US$0.22) for the third quarter of 2022. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

In September 2022, the Company repurchased the remaining US$51 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2022 and the entire US$25 million principal amount of the 1.25% convertible notes due 2022 issued to a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB62.0 billion (US$8.7 billion).

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)











ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,196

18,916

2,659 Short-term investments

29,566

28,684

4,032 Accounts receivable, net

4,649

6,151

865 Prepayments and other current assets

10,697

13,294

1,869













Total current assets

66,108

67,045

9,425













Property, equipment and software

5,534

5,224

734 Intangible assets and land use rights

13,046

12,869

1,809 Right-of-use assets

777

871

122 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB13,112 million and RMB14,386

million as of December 31,2021 and September 30,

2022, respectively)

44,961

47,004

6,608 Goodwill

59,353

59,313

8,338 Other long-term assets

396

404

57 Deferred tax asset

1,684

1,568

220













Total assets

191,859

194,298

27,313













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

39,866

33,868

4,761 Accounts payable

6,019

7,389

1,039 Advances from customers

7,535

7,844

1,103 Other current liabilities

12,798

12,607

1,770 Total current liabilities

66,218

61,708

8,673













Deferred tax liability

3,527

3,477

489 Long-term debt

11,093

17,435

2,451 Long-term lease liability

400

553

78 Other long-term liabilities

165

182

26













Total liabilities

81,403

83,355

11,717













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

109,677

110,230

15,496













Non-controlling interests

779

713

100













Total shareholders' equity

110,456

110,943

15,596













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,859

194,298

27,313

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (In millions, except share and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended September 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























Revenue:

































Accommodation reservation

2,194

1,357

2,904

408 Transportation ticketing

1,817

1,763

2,623

369 Packaged-tour

392

122

387

54 Corporate travel

338

210

370

52 Others

605

564

613

86

















Total revenue

5,346

4,016

6,897

969

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(2)

(5)

(5)

(1)

















Net revenue

5,344

4,011

6,892

968

















Cost of revenue

(1,223)

(976)

(1,271)

(179)

















Gross profit

4,121

3,035

5,621

789

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(2,305)

(1,772)

(2,491)

(350) Sales and marketing *

(1,270)

(826)

(1,433)

(201) General and administrative *

(792)

(604)

(843)

(119)

















Total operating expenses

(4,367)

(3,202)

(4,767)

(670)

















(Loss)/Income from operations

(246)

(167)

854

119

















Interest income

485

544

453

64 Interest expense

(382)

(351)

(395)

(55) Other (expense)/income

(854)

469

(492)

(69)

















(Loss)/Income before income tax expense and

equity in income of affiliates

(997)

495

420

59

















Income tax expense

(95)

(173)

(277)

(39) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

224

(279)

102

14

















Net (loss)/income

(868)

43

245

34

















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

19

26

21

3

















Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com

Group Limited

(849)

69

266

37

















(Losses)/Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

(1.32)

0.10

0.41

0.06 - Diluted

(1.32)

0.10

0.41

0.06

















(Losses)/Earnings per ADS















- Basic

(1.32)

0.10

0.41

0.06 - Diluted

(1.32)

0.10

0.41

0.06

















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding















- Basic

643,856,428

647,866,001

647,909,665

647,909,665 - Diluted

643,856,428

650,906,465

653,485,857

653,485,857

















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:







Product development

221

146

167

24 Sales and marketing

35

28

32

4 General and administrative

258

130

152

21

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except % and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended September 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























Net (loss)/income

(868)

43

245

34

















Less: Interest income

(485)

(544)

(453)

(64) Add: Interest expense

382

351

395

55 Add: Other expense/(income)

854

(469)

492

69 Add: Income tax expense

95

173

277

39 Add: Equity in (income)/loss of affiliates

(224)

279

(102)

(14) (Loss)/income from operations

(246)

(167)

854

119 Add: Share-based compensation

514

304

351

49 Add: Depreciation and amortization

269

218

214

30 Adjusted EBITDA

537

355

1,419

198 Adjusted EBITDA margin

10 %

9 %

21 %

21 %

















Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

(849)

69

266

37 Add: Share-based compensation

514

304

351

49 Add: Loss/(gain) from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

903

(668)

490

69 Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(45)

92

(72)

(10) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited

523

(203)

1,035

145 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted-non

GAAP

646,684,353

647,866,001

653,485,857

653,485,857 Non-GAAP Diluted income/(losses) per share

0.81

(0.31)

1.58

0.22 Non-GAAP Diluted income/(losses) per ADS

0.81

(0.31)

1.58

0.22

















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1135 on September 30, 2022 published

by the Federal Reserve Board.

