PJ's Coffee Making an Impact: The Brand is Named a Top Franchise for Veterans and Honors Top Performers at Annual Conference

New Orleans-Based Coffeehouse Chain Awards Franchisees for Excellence, and Recognized for Company-wide Impact on the Veteran Community

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, the coffeehouse known for its "southern hospitality" experience, is celebrating being named to the 2022 Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur. This news follows the brand's annual conference, where PJ's Coffee recognized their top performers and other notable achievements.

(PRNewsfoto/PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) (PRNewswire)

PJ's Coffee believes in brewing up small business opportunities for military veterans, which is why it was ranked 147 of 150 franchises on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans List of 2022. This award is targeted towards franchises that work to setup veterans for success and get them involved in the franchising space. The ranking is based on the company's veteran incentive, the support system and how the company scored in the 2022 Franchise 500.

"Helping veterans prosper as business owners after they have sacrificed so much for our country, it's the least we can do, and we want to do everything in our power to set these vet-preneurs up for success," said Ryan Stansbury, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Development. "Over time we have continued to see veterans thrive in this role as a franchisee, and we welcome the interest of others with open arms."

In addition to their national recognition, the leading coffee brand also honored their own franchisees for their involvement with the community. The following recipients received The Community Involvement Award: Stephanie Chambliss (New Orleans, LA), Ever and Maraleana Saenz (Monahans, TX), Tyra and Mike Harris (Bowie, MD), John and Angie Lambert (Brookhaven, MS), Bobby and Kristy Mounts (Ruston, LA), Harry and Dalton Dodich (Spanish Fort, AL), Mark and Parker Sheets (Grand Prairie, TX) and Amanda Bennett (Hammond- SW Railroad, LA). These award winners were honored for how they have used their business ownership to be a force for good within their communities. These acts of service include hosting community events, partnering with local small businesses and other outreach efforts to make their communities a better place for everyone.

Over 50+ franchisees, locations and individuals were spotlighted for their outstanding performance for a variety of achievements including top sales in the first year, the highest annual net sales of 2021, the greatest same store sales increase, brand ambassadors, franchisees expanding in emerging markets, exceptional customer service, most improved, top tier compliance all-star, the Phyllis Jordan award (female leader representing the brand well), and more.

PJ's Coffee also honors the franchisee that has gone above and beyond for the year, and grants them the "Franchisee of the Year" award. This year, father-son team Harry and Dalton Dodich were recognized for their positive attitudes, work ethic, innovation, rapid growth, and overall passion for the brand. As multi-unit owners, the pair own three locations in the Mobile, AL market and are one of the fastest growing franchisees in the system. In addition, the brand also chooses to recognize the achievements of franchisees that have been open for less than 12 months. Known as the "Rookie Franchisee of the Year," Mark and Parker Sheets of Grand Prairie, TX received this acknowledgement for their dedication to growth and providing a memorable customer experience. Also, a father-son team, the pair have been applauded for the time and effort they put into developing their staff, dedicating time to speak with potential franchisees on behalf of the brand, and assisting with testing various tech platforms.

"It is a privilege to take the time to recognize all within the system who make PJ's Coffee stand apart across communities," said Stansbury. "From Baristas of the Year, Managers of the Year to the leaders within our Franchisee Advisory Council to the Corporate Brand Champions, we're all working together to serve a superior product, serve one another, and find ways to give back to the people that lift us up."

About PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. Utilizing a special cold-drip process that makes the coffee less acidic, and protects the flavor of the beans for their cold brew, PJ's Coffee prioritizes the care that goes into their products. Their small-batch roasting process allows them to create unique profiles in a very consistent manner. A variety of flavored coffees, such as the famous Southern Pecan, are created in such a way that the nutritional facts are not altered, no added calories and no added sugar. With more than 155 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ's Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information visit pjsfranchise.com or follow PJ's Coffee on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PJ’s Coffee