Nevro Announces Two Presentations from SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP Clinical Trials Have Been Accepted for Late-Breaking Abstract Sessions at NANS 2023 Annual Meeting

SENZA-PDN 24-Month Follow-Up Results to be Presented on January 14, 2023

SENZA-NSRBP 24-Month Follow-Up Results to be Presented on January 13, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that two abstracts for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) and Non-Surgical Back Pain (NSBP) were accepted for podium presentations at the 2023 North American Neuromodulation Society Annual Meeting (NANS 2023), and will be presented during the late-breaking plenary sessions on January 13-14, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

A total of 18 abstracts covering Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™ were accepted for presentation at NANS 2023, including two late-breaking presentations, seven podium presentations and nine posters. Key presentations are highlighted below.

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

Nevro's PDN data presentation ("10 kHz SCS Provides Durable Pain Relief for Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy") will highlight complete 24-month follow-up results for pain relief and improved neurological function. Nevro's SENZA-PDN trial is the largest, Level 1 randomized controlled trial (RCT) of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) treatment studying PDN completed thus far with 216 randomized subjects. Results will be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, on January 14, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the E3 Session: Critical Updates in Neuromodulation.

A second PDN data presentation ("10 kHz SCS Significantly Improves Health-Related Quality of Life for Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy") will feature the results showing improvement in multiple quality of life metrics with 10 kHz Therapy. Results will also be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, on January 13, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the E1 Session: APP.

Non-Surgical Back Pain (NSBP)

Nevro's NSBP data presentation ("Treating Non-surgical Refractory Back Pain with 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation: 24 Month Follow-up from RCT") will feature 24-month outcomes from its SENZA-NSRBP RCT investigating 10 kHz Therapy for treating non-surgical refractory back pain, with 159 randomized participants from 15 study centers. Results will be presented by Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD, from Carolinas Pain Institute, Winston-Salem, NC, on January 13, 2023, from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT during the Plenary Session II: Late-Breaking Abstracts.

A second NSBP data presentation ("10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain: Objective Functional Outcome to 24-Months") will feature the important improvements in non-pain outcomes such as sleep, mental health and function experienced by patients treated with 10 kHz Therapy in the SENZA-NSRBP RCT. Results will be presented by Jessica Jameson, MD, FASA, from Axis Spine Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID on January 13, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the D1 Session: Spine.

10-Year Real-World Data on Efficacy of 10 kHz Therapy

In addition to the data presentations described above, a poster presentation ("Ten-Year Real-World Data on the Efficacy of High-Frequency 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation") will feature 10-year follow-up data from patients who originally participated in the SENZA EU study and continued with usual care in a real-world setting over a mean period of 10 years. This poster will be presented by Prof. Jean-Pierre van Buyten from the Multidisciplinary Pain Centre, AZ Nikolaas Hospital, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 90,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

