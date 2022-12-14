FCCI Insurance Group Launches New Video - Policyholders, Partners and Promises

Video Link: FCCI Policyholders, Partners and Promises Video

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its latest video – "FCCI Policyholders, Partners and Promises." Watch this video to learn what makes insurance agents recommend FCCI to their customers and what makes business owners choose FCCI to insure their commercial insurance needs. Here's what one policyholder had to say in the video.

"FCCI had us convinced from day one that they were the insurance company for us. We selected them and never looked back," said James Shelhorse, Chief Financial Officer at Haymes Brothers of Virginia. "FCCI has helped us understand the risks we face, so that we can create effective safety solutions."

By partnering with an independent insurance agent and being accountable in its transactions, FCCI can help businesses proactively manage risks and lower the net cost of insurance.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and contract surety bonds across more than a third of the United States. Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI coverages include auto, crime, property, general liability, inland marine, surety, umbrella and workers' compensation. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has nearly $1 billion in direct written premiums and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.

