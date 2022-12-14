Brennan Acquires 12 Acres in Houston, TX

Aggregate investments made in Houston now exceed $470 million

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired 12 acres on Kirby Drive and North Spectrum Boulevard. The site is adjacent to Highway 288 & Beltway 8, a major north-south thoroughfare, and the distribution loop of Houston, with excellent access to the site from both freeways.

Brennan Investment Group logo (PRNewswire)

Brennan will develop a Class-A industrial front-load building totaling 216,004 rentable square feet. The design features first class amenities that meet or exceed market standards including 36' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, and a 175-foot truck court for trailer parking. The building depth of 260' lays out well for either a single tenant or multi-tenant occupancy.

"The functionality and variety of tenant options for this site gives us tremendous flexibility in leasing," said Troy MacMane, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Brennan. "Industrial demand remains strong and gives us confidence that this new facility will be well received by the market."

"In all markets, and in all cycles, highly functional buildings located in markets with strong demographics have always done well," observed Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Principal of Brennan. "Houston remains a world class market, in our view, and this project will add to our series of successful investments since our entry into Houston in 2010."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com, 847-630-8722

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC