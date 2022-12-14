AI21 Labs Launches Wordtune for iOS, Leveraging the Power of Generative AI to Change the Way We Write on Our Phones

Wordtune for iOS works as a personal editor, helping users compose text in a radically new and efficient approach

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using Generative AI, announced today the launch of its Wordtune iOS app . The application brings users their own personal AI writing assistant to mobile devices, finding fresh ways to rephrase and rewrite sentences as well as improving the grammar of users on all Apple devices wherever the user writes.

Sending important work emails, long iMessages, and crafting the perfect post for Instagram has become second nature, yet when typing on our phones we often sacrifice quality, struggling to find the right words. Wordtune for iOS allows users to perfect their messaging with an integrated keyboard application that is compatible across all applications. AI21 Labs is offering both a free and premium plan for Wordtune for iOS.

AI21 Labs is a leader in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI. In 2020, AI21 Labs launched Wordtune, which uses AI to change the way we read and write, offering ways to translate what we write into authentic, clear, and compelling text. While many text editing programs rely on AI written by other companies, Wordtune was created with AI21 Lab's own AI model. The Wordtune Chrome extension has millions of users, and in 2021 it was chosen by Google as one of its favorite extensions.

In addition to helping craft better sentences, Wordtune for iOS can translate Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Hebrew and Russian into perfect English.

"Over the last several months, Generative AI - both visual and textual - has been all the rage, but until now, users have been limited to using the technology on their laptops or desktop computers," said Ori Goshen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "With the launch of Wordtune for iOS, we are unlocking the magic of Generative AI on everyone's mobile device, fundamentally enhancing the way people write, communicate and compose text on their phones."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way humans read & write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21 Labs has three core products leveraging its sophisticated NLP technology: AI21 Studio boasts the largest and most advanced language models in the world, allowing B2B businesses to use AI21 Studio as a foundation to build NLP-based apps and services; Wordtune is the first AI-based writing companion that understands context and meaning, allowing individuals to write exactly what they mean in a clear and compelling way; and Wordtune Read is an AI-based reading companion which helps people read more efficiently by offering abstractive summaries of articles, reports, and PDFs. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

