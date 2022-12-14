2600Hz Expands International Footprint with Hire of Ilian Hafouzov as Vice President of International Sales

HENDERSON, Nev. , Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that Ilian Hafouzov has joined the company as Vice President of International Sales. In this role, Hafouzov will lead 2600Hz's international sales team and accelerate global growth for the company.

Hafouzov has led several successful global sales teams and has contributed to the rapid growth of telcos for more than 20 years. Most recently, Hafouzov served as Head of Sales DACH for Talkdesk, where he built and led the sales team in Germany and Central Europe. Prior to Talkdesk, Hafouzov was Head of DACH for Tata Communications, a leading global telecommunications provider. Earlier, Hafouzov was Regional Sales Director for Broadsoft then Cisco, helping most of telcos in Central, Eastern and South Europe launch their cloud communications offerings for both business and consumer subscribers.

"2600Hz is excited to welcome Ilian Hafouzov as Vice President of International Sales," said Patrick Sullivan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2600Hz. "Ilian's extensive knowledge of the telecom industry and service provider market, as well as his proven track record of rapid revenue growth, are outstanding. He is a huge asset to our growing team and it is an honor to have Ilian leading our international sales strategy."

"I am truly honored to be joining 2600Hz and look forward to building upon the company's successes," said Hafouzov. "2600Hz has been growing rapidly, and I am excited to focus on expanding the company's presence globally. With a revolutionary solution like KAZOO, 2600Hz is uniquely positioned to help service providers around the world thrive."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform called KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

