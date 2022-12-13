Venture MLS Welcomes Jeff Turner as New Part-Time Advisor

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture MLS, the new venture capital fund established this past year by California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), welcomes Jeff Turner as a new part-time advisor to the fund. Turner has a litany of experience in both the real estate and technology fields.

As a consultant, Turner will be advising on the growth and scaling of Venture MLS, especially within the property and real estate technology space, and offering his expertise on future investments. By participating in strategy with investors and startups, Turner will help guide Venture MLS to be a venture capital firm that provides maximum value to its portfolio companies, investors, and the real estate industry.

"I believe data is going to be the currency of the future and effective use of data is what will drive the most value," said Turner. "Because of the unique relationship Venture MLS has with the MLS community, it is uniquely positioned to add considerable value to the strategic investments it makes. I'm looking forward to providing guidance to the teams Venture MLS invests in. I want to help mentor successful prop tech companies that deliver real value."

"We're looking forward to having Jeff join the Venture MLS leadership team," said Art Carter, Venture MLS fund manager and CRMLS CEO. "Venture MLS is committed to developing leading new companies who will be on the cutting edge of innovation. Jeff's expertise in the real estate industry and knowledge of developing technologies will be a vital asset to us as we seek new investments and ventures."

Turner will be bringing his knowledge to advise Venture MLS on its upcoming initiatives while maintaining his full-time position as co-founder of a new ultramodern association management platform.

About Venture MLS

Venture MLS was created by industry veterans to leverage MLS knowledge into new technological advancements via strategic investment. Its first initiative, Venture MLS Fund I, will back seed and early-stage real estate technology companies, and is now inviting participation from groups and individual stakeholders within the organized real estate industry.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

