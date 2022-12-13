Sourcepass Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in IT Management

3rd annual list recognizes private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass , an innovative digital IT Managed Services and Security Provider, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the IT Management category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment and society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

"We are proud of the recognition by Inc. as it confirms the impact of our disruption within the stagnant IT services industry," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "We are passionate about entrepreneurship and helping our clients transform their technology, thereby enabling their businesses to grow."

Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the companies honored in the list's third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

