A Recent Men's Survey Reveals Half Are Self-Conscious About their Beard Hair, and a Shocking 62% Are Interested in Dyeing their Pubic Hair

Betty Beauty Survey Proves Increasing Male Desire to Groom in Order to Anti-Age and Boost Confidence; New First-of-its-Kind Cover your gray™ - betty for men Facial & Body Hair Dye Launches to Meet this Need

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bettybeauty, inc., the creator of award-winning betty - color for the hair down there™, a division of Fisk Industries, has released a new survey revealing unexpected sentiments and habits regarding men's beard and pubic hair. bettybeauty, inc. also launched Cover your gray™ - betty for men today, the first & only safe-to-use hair dye specially formulated for men's beards, mustaches and body hair including pubic hair, available on Amazon (Black; Brown) and bettybeauty.com ($14.99 each).

Cover your gray™ - betty for men in Brown and Black colors (PRNewswire)

Nancy Jarecki, founder & CEO of bettybeauty, inc., said: "Melanocytes, or pigment-producing cells, can wear out faster in your beard and body hair than in your head hair, not necessarily because you're getting old, but also due to genetics. Our survey shows that men as young as 30 feel older than they are and want to anti-age by dyeing their beard and body hair. We're excited to launch betty for men to help men feel more confident about themselves; it's an important, safe-to-use solution that meets an unmet need."

This news is also timely as celebrities such as Joe Jonas and Pete Davidson destigmatize anti-aging and manscaping for men. By 2024, the global male grooming market is estimated to be worth about 81.2 billion U.S. dollars.

A survey of 800 US men aged 30 and older with gray head, beard, chest and/or pubic hair, conducted by bettybeauty, inc. in October 2022, found that:

• 57% of respondents are interested in dyeing their beard:

○ 31% would or currently dye their beard hair

○ 26% would consider it if doing so were safe and easy

• 62% are interested in dyeing their pubic hair:

○ 41% would or currently dye their pubic hair

○ 21% would consider it if doing so were safe and easy

• 50% are self-conscious about their gray beard hair, saying it ages them

• 39% are self-conscious about their gray pubic hair, saying it ages them

• On why men would dye their beard:

○ 57%: to look younger

○ 26%: to match their head hair color

○ 17%: to boost confidence

• On why men would dye their pubic hair:

○ 49%: to boost confidence

○ 22%: to look younger

○ 20%: to match their head hair color

○ 8%: to boost their sex life

• 74% manscape:

○ 58% manscape monthly

○ 34% weekly

○ 8% multiple times per week

bettybeauty, inc.'s specialty hair color kits for "down there" have been meeting women's needs for 16 years, as the first and only safe way to cover gray in the most sensitive area. Now, betty™ & Cover Your Gray have united to create a facial & body hair coloring product specifically designed for the needs of men. Men no longer need to be self-conscious; they can enjoy Cover your gray - betty for men's anti-aging and confidence-boosting benefits.

Cover your gray - betty for men color kits are strong enough for coarse beard and mustache hair, safe enough for chest and arm hair, and gentle enough for hair down there. These dyes naturally color, cover grays, and enhance, to match the head hair color above.

Unlike current hair dyes on the market, betty products are formulated with non-allergenic and natural ingredients, plus skin conditioners. All betty™ colors are ammonia and paraben-free, keeping betty safe-to-use. These no-drip, soothing dyes' natural ingredients include elder flower, cherry bark, chamomile, comfrey, black walnut, rosemary and aloe. A welcome alternative to current category-leading, harsh hair dyes, Cover your gray - betty for men is gentle and conditioning. It is demi-permanent, creating a more natural look, and it works in minutes.

About bettybeauty, inc.

bettybeauty, inc. is a specialty beauty company started by Nancy Jarecki in 2006 in NYC to develop and manufacture innovative beauty products for hair down there. WINNER of CEW's coveted "indie" award. WINNER of 3 Innovation Awards/Best Product Awards - ICMAD (now IBA). WINNER of an Independent Innovation Beauty Award. WINNER of a Business Retail Magazine Retail Product Award. Jarecki saw an opportunity in a non-traditional and neglected category. While sitting in a hair salon in Rome, she noticed women leaving the salon with little paper bags. She was told that these gifts from the colorist were 'per sotto per farli combaciare' (to match down there). It dawned on Jarecki that if women in Rome were finding ways to match their hair, then women all over the world would want to do it. Her hunch was correct, but no safe product existed on the market. Jarecki recruited a toxicologist, manufacturer and gynecologist to begin creating a completely safe formula. Unlike current hair dyes on the market, betty products are formulated with non-allergenic and natural ingredients, plus skin conditioners. All betty colors are ammonia and paraben-free, keeping betty safe-to-use.

Media Contact:

Jourdann Lubliner of Electrify PR: jourdann.lubliner@electrify-pr.com

Fisk Industries and bettybeauty, inc. logos (PRNewsfoto/Betty Beauty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betty Beauty