mPower Technology Selected by Gravitics as Solar Module Supplier for StarMax Space Station Module

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative solar technology company, mPower Technology, Inc. announced today that its DragonSCALESTM solar power system will be used as the solar power solution for the Gravitics StarMaxTM space station modules.

Gravitics is leading the way in a new era of human presence in space with the introduction of StarMax – a flexible-use space station module that provides up to 400 cubic meters of usable habitable volume. StarMax represents a rethinking of the manufacturing plan for space station modules. With updated techniques and design goals based on next-gen launch vehicles, Gravitics can reduce costs and increase performance.

mPower Technology's DragonSCALES solar modules are composed of a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of high-efficiency silicon solar cells and will serve as a key component of the integrated solar cell option for StarMax. DragonSCALES modules are ideally suited for this application. They are lightweight, low cost, and resistant to damage from orbital debris. Additionally, since they are flexible, they enable completely new design options that align with the curved configuration of StarMax.

"Power is a critical component of any space station," said Colin Doughan, CEO of Gravitics. "We look forward to working with mPower to provide space-proven, reliable solar power for our StarMax modules, enabling the next generation of space stations."

"We are thrilled to team up with Gravitics to help the company produce the building blocks for a sustainable human presence in space," said Kevin Hell, CEO and president of mPower Technology. "We believe DragonSCALES is the perfect solar power solution for StarMax."

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALES™, a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes and tools for the silicon PV and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, lightweight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook or visit mpowertech.com for the latest news and information.

