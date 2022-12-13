Koch Engineered Solutions and Percepto Offer Customers AI-Powered Technology for Emissions Monitoring and Reduction

Percepto's autonomous drone technologies and AI-driven software enable quick, effective remote emissions monitoring and leak detection in a variety of industries

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) today announced a strategic collaboration with Percepto, the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, to assist its industrial customers in identifying key opportunities to control and reduce emissions with cutting-edge artificial intelligence software delivered by Percepto's drone-in-a-box solution.

KES subsidiary Koch Specialty Plant Services (KSPS), a leader in on-site vessel fabrication and process critical equipment installation and plant services, is offering Percepto's portfolio of Percepto Air Max ™ and Percepto Air Max OGI™ drones to a range of industrial facilities. This offering will be packaged as a turnkey solution to customers as KSPS Aerial Inspection Solutions Powered by Percepto.

The only drone-in-a-box solution with an integrated optical gas imaging camera, Percepto Air Max OGI enables operators to save time and resources by conducting remote high-frequency, high-quality visual and thermal inspections that can detect failures and visible leaks with AI-powered change detection.

As a Koch Disruptive Technologies portfolio company, Percepto has deployed similar technology at Koch Fertilizer in Enid, Oklahoma facility – a leading example of how Koch Labs® capability approach allows startups and business partners to develop and test their technology in real-world environments.

"Percepto's technology has helped Koch company employees better assess risk, improve safety, reduce costs and truly transform their roles. With more industrial customers looking to improve their emissions controls and regulatory compliance, Percepto's solutions are a key differentiator in this field," said Tom Concienne, President, KSPS. "Consistent with Koch's stewardship vision to responsibly create more value while consuming fewer resources, we continuously seek new ways to apply new technologies to monitor and reduce emissions and believe we can help our customers do just that."

Percepto's Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) software provides customers with AI-powered reports of anomalies and trends. This data allows for effective collaboration between stakeholders, utilizing Percepto's software to view such trends via geotag on a map. This technology provided one U.S. refinery customer with approximately $15 million in savings, for just one month of autonomous OGI inspections.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Percepto a nationwide waiver for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, empowering U.S.-based Percepto customers whose sites comply with the waiver's criteria to utilize remotely operated drones. As a result, industrial customers benefit from automated drone inspection and monitoring, without waiting for site-specific FAA approvals.

"Industrial customers using Percepto software have been able to minimize downtime, streamline compliance, reduce operational costs, optimize LDAR, speed up response time and critically, improve safety while monitoring and finding ways to reduce their emissions," said Ariel Avitan, Chief Commercial Officer, Percepto. "We're excited to lead the revolution of unmanned inspections that helps industrial facilities optimize their operations and reach their ESG goals, and this partnership with KES is a tremendous next step."

About Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com

About Percepto

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.

Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution, to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Siemens Energy, Delek US, Koch Fertilizer and ICL Dead Sea Works. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co.

