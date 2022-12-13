GamerSaloon.com will now support VR and retro games on its platform

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online video gaming company, Gamersaloon.com, is pleased to announce that it will be expanding the game titles currently supported on the platform to include VR and retro games.

Starting this quarter GamerSaloon.com will be the first company to add VR sports titles such as NFL Pro Era, Totally Baseball and ForeVR Bowl to its platform and will have 11 VR games altogether. This will allow new and experienced VR users to play and compete against others for real cash. With the rise of more affordable VR sets like the Meta Quest 2, VR gaming continues to hit new records for active users. With more than 5 million units sold and over 2 million active users, the VR gaming category is rapidly growing.

"Virtual reality has the unique ability to bring a new dimension to sports games and we are excited to be able to augment that experience by enabling players to play others for real cash," according to CEO Gabe Rubin.

GamerSaloon.com will also be opening up the gaming vault by bringing some of the most iconic sports video games to the GamerSaloon.com platform. With new ways to download and compete, retro gaming communities are becoming a stalwart in the sports community. GamerSaloon.com will now be supporting 7 retro games including NHL '94, NBA Jam Tournament Edition and Tecmo Bowl.

For more information on GamerSaloon.com or to become a partner, please contact ben@gamersaloon.com

About GamerSaloon.com

GamerSaloon.com is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $95M since inception. Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden23, FIFA23, NBA2K23 and NHL 23. For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com

