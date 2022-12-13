Full Circle Insights Approaches 2023 with Major Momentum as a Successful Year Winds Down

Platform and Product Innovations, a Patent Award, Industry Accolades and Planned Partnership Expansions Set Full Circle Up for Strong Growth in the Year Ahead

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights today announced the company has achieved strong marketplace momentum as 2022 winds down, and is poised for significant growth in the coming year. Full Circle's accomplishments in 2022 include launching their latest product, Full Circle ABM, major platform and product innovations, a new patent award and multiple industry accolades. With plans to further build out partnerships and develop product features, Full Circle is on a path to achieve even more growth in 2023.

An analytics leader on a strong growth trajectory, Full Circle Insights has excelled by responding to the evolving B2B marketing technology marketplace in 2022. Achievements include:

Full Circle ABM launch: The company rolled out Full Circle ABM, the first martech solution that gives B2B marketers the power to measure funnels in an account-based marketing (ABM) context. The vast majority of B2B marketers are selling to buying groups instead of individuals, and Full Circle ABM leverages intent data to flag accounts showing interest in a B2B product or service. It enables marketers to track and measure the buying journey from initial click to closed sale. Full Circle ABM is unique in the B2B martech sector, but it is powered by the same patented technology that drives Full Circle's other award-winning products.





Full Circle Insights Platform launch: The company has developed a full product suite package in response to customer demand. The Full Circle Insights Platform gives marketers a complete picture of pipeline and revenue with B2B marketing attribution and full funnel analytics technology. Comprising five products — Full Circle ABM, Digital Source Tracker, Response Management, Campaign Attribution and Matchmaker — the CRM-native platform gives marketers the tools they need to "defend the spend" and make better decisions with a clear picture of marketing's contribution to revenue and complete marketing and sales funnel data.





Patented Attribution Technology: Full Circle's patented Attribution Software Solution Inside a CRM System powers innovative products like Campaign Attribution, Matchmaker and Digital Source Tracker. The proprietary technology plugs into the customer's CRM instance to deliver metrics that provide unprecedented insight and enable reports that drive marketing efficiency.





Awards: Full Circle's cutting-edge products won multiple awards this year, including "Product of the Year for Insights and Analysis" from the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for Journey Explorer, "Product of the Year for Marketing" award for Journey Explorer from the Globee Awards and "New Product of the Year" from the BIG Awards for Business.

"B2B marketing has evolved significantly over the past few years, with more companies than ever embracing an ABM approach, and our mission at Full Circle is to give B2B marketers the tools and technology they need to thrive in a transformed sector," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "We're proud of what we've accomplished this year, but we're just getting started. We look forward to extending our partnerships and building out more product capabilities next year so we can help our customers maximize marketing results and drive even more revenue."

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

