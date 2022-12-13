Creality-sponsored Free Fire E-sports Event in Brazil Concludes with 3D Printer Launches, Tapping into Gaming and Metaverse

Brazilian E-sports tournament Max Creality League concluded on December 10 with MEDELLIN FLA crowned winner

The grand final also served as Creality's special product launch conference, introducing new products including the flagship Ender-5 S1

It is the first time for Creality to title sponsor a major e-sports event, engaging viewers offline, online, and via augmented reality (AR) app

SAO PAULO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, announced today the successful conclusion of Max Creality League, one of the major e-sports tournaments in Brazil featuring the mobile game Free Fire. The event was held by Max Arena, the largest gaming arena in Brazil, where 3200 e-sports teams competed and a total of 120,000 BRL (22000 USD) was offered to the top 3 winners.

MEDELLIN FLA was crowned winner of the tournament, bagging a prize totaling 70,000 BRL (12,000 USD) with a 3D printed trophy. TEAM SACOLA and TEAM WEEDZAO ranked in second and third place. As the title sponsor of the event, Creality also held a special product launch conference during the final, introducing new 3D printers and accessories including the flagship Ender-5 S1.

"It is the first time for Creality, a leading 3D printing brand, to sponsor a major e-sports event," said Jimmy Xiao, Country Manager of Creality in Brazil. "We congratulate the winning teams, and the other teams competing in the finals for their teamwork and competitive spirit. Creality will continue tapping into the gaming sector to expand the applications of 3D printing."

"Creality is a leading 3D printing brand that connects the digital and physical worlds," said Vinicius Prado, President of Max Arena. "We are glad to have Creality as the title sponsor of this major e-sports event in Brazil. With Creality, we look forward to exploring more creativity and passion shared between 3D printing and gaming, and inspiring more young talents to achieve their dreams."

E-sports tournament combining 3D printing and metaverse

The month-long Max Creality League featured Free Fire, a popular third-person shooter battle royale game released in 2017. More than 500 e-sports fans attended the final at the MAX Arena studio in São Paulo, which attracted over 350,000 views across YouTube, Twitch, and other online platforms.

Starting from 10 AM local time, Victor Pruner, Sales Manager of Creality in Brazil, opened the event by introducing the Ender-3 S1 Pro – "the best 3D printer for the gaming community". The opening speech was followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand final, during which the eight teams competed for over nine hours.

To familiarize the audiences and players with the applications of 3D printers in the gaming sector, several Creality 3D printer experience corners were set at the entrance, on the stage and along the aisles for them to get a hands-on approach to 3D printers and 3D print their favorite action figures.

As the first step into the metaverse, Creality partnered with Max Arena to launch an AR app called "Max Experience", which is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. Each attendee was given a free gift package containing a logoed mousepad, by scanning which the users can view and interact with three models of the Creality 3D printers.

After the final, Victor from Creality hosted the special product launch event, releasing the flagship Ender-5 S1, professional-grade Sermoon D3, Klipper-integrated Sonic Pad, CR-Laser Falcon Laser Engraver, and CR-M4, a high-end 3D printer with large build volume.

Creality's strong presence in Brazil

According to gaming intelligence Newzoo, Brazil is the world's fifth largest market by the number of players in 2022 and one of the fastest-growing games markets in Latin America. A survey conducted by Brazil Bank Itaú last year also shows that 96% of children living in favelas want to be professional e-sports players, meaning e-sports is joining football as the main favelas dreams for youngsters.

Through the sponsorship of the e-sports event, Creality is expected to spark the interests in 3D printing of Brazilian young talents, and expand its presence in Brazil's education sector, after the success of the Space Robotics project held in 2021.

In September 2021, Creality partnered with Bebyte to launch the Space Robotics Project to make 3D printing and robotics more inclusive to students in Brazil. The project was fully supported by the National Education Development Fund of Brazil, the Brazilian Space Agency, and the University of Brasilia.

As a sole sponsor in 3D printing of the project, Creality donated around 250 Ender-3 3D printers to 250 Brazilian schools for 3D printing training and printing space robotics works. The project is expected to reach 1 million young people in Brazil by the end of 2022, helping them to realize their dreams with 3D printing.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. With user-centric philosophy, Creality has expanded its footprints across more than 192 countries and regions worldwide, introducing 3D printing concepts to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

Committed to becoming a 3D printing evangelist, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and bringing a premium experience for individual users and businesses. For more information: www.creality.com.

