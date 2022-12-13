Contrast Security Delivers Relevant, Easy-to-Understand Security Education for Developers to Secure Code Confidently

Code security leader expands its superior developer experience with the introduction of two new initiatives: Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub and Contrast Community

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced the launch of its developer-focused security education program, Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub , and its developer-centered community forum, Contrast Community , both created to mitigate vulnerable coding. Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub is a free program for developers that will provide interactive lessons on vulnerabilities across a variety of languages and ecosystems, while Contrast Community will serve as a safe and inclusive space for developers to advance their knowledge and understanding of code security.

Contrast developer security education is relevant, easy to understand, actionable and engaging for developers

A recent survey revealed that 67% of developers admitted that they routinely left known vulnerabilities and exploits in their code. The reasoning behind this ranged from limitations of tight deadlines to prioritization of functionality over security, but one consistent takeaway from the survey was that developers lack the right training or knowledge about the severity of a problem and how to fix it. Contrast recognizes the need for more developer security education that is relevant, easy to understand, actionable and engaging for developers, and why it launched these two new initiatives.

Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub

Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub will provide lessons targeted toward developers who want to learn more about specific vulnerabilities, including what the vulnerability is, how it would be executed, why it worked and the code behind it as well as how to mitigate it using code examples. The program will also offer lessons covering several different languages and existing Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) topics. With approximately 35 lessons planned for release in 2023, the available modules are focused on the JavaScript, Java, .NET, and Node.JS programming languages.

Contrast Community

Contrast Community aims to support all types of developers whether they are new to the topic or have been working in the security space for years, including existing Contrast users–paid and free–and independent developers. The community will offer the following benefits to its user base in 2023:

Exclusive community-only events

Hands-on demo sessions

Technical Support

Early access to exclusive Contrast content

Eligibility to become part of Contrast's upcoming Ambassador Program

"Developers have continued to take more responsibility for code security, and as security vendors, we need to do more than just offer competitive security tools. At Contrast, we are breaking the vicious cycle and educating developers on what vulnerabilities they are scanning for, how critical it is to remediate them and how the vulnerabilities will impact their code," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "That is why we're incredibly proud to roll out the Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub and Contrast Community. Our mission as a company to get secure code moving for developers starts with us educating development teams on what these vulnerabilities are and how they can be remediated - all for free!"

To learn how developers are getting secure code moving with Contrast's enterprise offering, Secure Code Platform , or the free developer offering, CodeSec , visit the Contrast website .

