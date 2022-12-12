Trinity Capital Inc. to Participate in KBW BDC Midtown March

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating in the KBW BDC Midtown March.

(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KBW BDC Midtown March

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your KBW representative or ir@trincapinvestment.com.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth-stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the JV does not perform or operate as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.