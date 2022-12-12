Paralyzed Veterans of America announces partnership with Unite Us to provide a more robust resource network for our nation's Veterans

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier non-profit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers, today announced a partnership with Unite Us . Headquartered in New York City, this outcome-focused technology company builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers across 46 states. As part of the partnership, Unite Us will help PVA's Veterans Career Program clients, who include transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers, connect with the essential resources they need, like housing, transportation, mental health, income, and more.

"Partnering with a coordinated care network, like Unite Us, is a game changer," said Charles McCaffrey, Director of the Veterans Career Program at PVA. "PVA's Veterans Career Program assists veterans across the country as they search for new careers, but our clients' immediate needs often fall outside the scope of career support and into more crucial support that impedes their professional goals. This partnership helps our clients keep their focus on the job search and allows PVA to help even more veterans in new locations."

The partnership developed as a result of PVA's Veterans Career Program continually looking for creative ways to better support veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, as well as veterans experiencing other barriers, like homelessness and a lack of access to technology, food, and emotional support. Working together, Unite Us and PVA's vocational counselors and specialists provide a whole-person approach to quality of care by helping veterans maintain their pursuit of meaningful employment, education, training, and volunteer opportunities and reach their career goals.

"As a veteran, I'm grateful to Paralyzed Veterans of America and the work they do to ensure our veteran community has full access to the resources they need to live healthy, fulfilling, and independent lives," said Adrienne Sherk, Senior Director of Community-Based Organization Partnerships at Unite Us. "Unite Us is honored to help PVA connect the military community to a national network that will empower them to succeed."

Since its establishment in 2007, PVA's Veterans Career Program has placed over 2,700 veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, and military caregivers, in meaningful employment ranging from customer service to cybersecurity positions.

Non-profits, community-based organizations, and providers seeking to connect their clients to PVA's Veterans Career Program within Unite Us' network should visit https://uniteus.com/contact/.



About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org or follow PVA on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us' end-to-end solution, providers across sectors identify social care needs, send and receive secure, electronic referrals, report on tangible outcomes, and transform payment models within a secure and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' community engagement teams build sustainable partnerships with local organizations to ensure networks have solid foundations, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

