Life is Good® Goes to Europe with Amazon

Life is Good products are now available in select European countries.

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the original positive lifestyle brand, is now available in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands through the Amazon marketplace. In response to customer requests, the company explored several channels for distribution overseas and ultimately decided to begin its international expansion via Amazon.

(PRNewswire)

Life is Good is now available in Italy , Spain , France , Germany , and the Netherlands through the Amazon marketplace.

European customers can access the Life is Good store by visiting their country's local Amazon web store where a selection of men's and women's short and long sleeve graphic tees have been tailored to the local interests of each country. Similar to the U.S. market, the assortment will update seasonally to incorporate new styles, maintaining a relevant offering for consumers.

"This is just the first leg of our worldwide adventure. Soon we'll be expanding to the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand as well," said Tom Hassell, President of The Life is Good Company. "We listen to our community and are excited to bring Life is Good abroad through the convenience of Amazon."

Life is Good donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project, helping over 1 million kids in need each year, and this will continue with the sales through these new channels. With primary focus on the U.S. and Haiti, Life is Good Playmaker Project also recently conducted training with child and family service providers from Lviv, Ukraine, a city where over 75,000 displaced children have arrived since the start of the war. Attendees left with the skills needed to help these kids heal from the trauma of war.

Life is Good will be available in Europe starting December 12, 2022 and expand to additional countries later in 2022 and early 2023.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

PR Contact

Life is Good

Jessica Greenhalgh – jessica@greenhalghpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life is Good