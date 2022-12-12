InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for Showers (PBT-233)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to enjoy a deep tissue massage while showering," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the OSCILLATING SHOWER MASSAGER. My design offers an alternative to standard massagers and it helps to relieve pain and discomfort."

The invention provides an effective way to massage various parts of the body while showering. In doing so, it can be used to massage the back, shoulders, back of head, neck, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it helps to relieve pain, stress, and pressure. The invention features a therapeutic and adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

