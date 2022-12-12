Case IH Delivers Vision for Future Autonomy and Automation in Agriculture

Sustainable solutions help farmers overcome challenges in the agriculture industry through technology, autonomy and automation

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A turning point for ag has occurred, as the world population surpassed 8 billion. Case IH, global leader in agricultural equipment, realizes it plays a vital role in increasing farmers' productivity as they continue to feed the world. With fewer acres, resources and workers to accomplish it, the task is critical. The growing portfolio of Case IH ag technology solutions deliver autonomy and automation for the full farming cycle.

A technology leader

Last week at CNH Industrial Tech Days in Phoenix, Case IH debuted milestone innovations in a developing technology portfolio. "Case IH is and will continue to combine the world's best and agronomically superior iron with industry-leading, cutting-edge technology that delivers on our brand promise — to make farmers' lives easier, make their operations more productive and help them thrive in their mission to feed an ever-growing population," said Scott Harris Case IH global brand president.

The Tech Days announcements included two new autonomy and automation solutions, and a new electric tractor prototype:

Driverless Tillage Solution — Case IH is building on its tractor and tillage platforms with Raven Autonomy ™ to deliver an autonomous tillage solution. Raven Autonomy technology features an advanced perception and sensing system. Additionally, this driverless tillage solution uses AFS Soil Command ™ tillage automation for ultimate agronomic and machine control of the implement. It provides site-specific tillage prescriptions to deliver the right soil management practice for every inch of soil. The result is increased productivity with consistent agronomic performance and richer data insights.

Driver Assist Harvest Solution — Case IH is advancing productivity with a driver assist harvest solution that synchronizes combine and tractor functionality. Featuring Raven Autonomy technology, this union of tech allows the farmer to coordinate the path and speed of the tractor during an "unload on the go" operation while it keeps the tractor perfectly in sync with the combine when unloading. Farmer benefits include more-efficient operations, automated processes to reduce the need for skilled labor, less fatigue and less spilled grain.

Electric Tractor Prototype — CNH Industrial also presented an electric tractor prototype, which will feature a Case IH model at release. This zero-emissions farming solution with autonomous features is a result of a collaboration with electrified ag innovator, Monarch Tractor.

Commercialization for these solutions will be announced at a later date.

Case IH has a strong, recognized and awarded legacy of innovation in Advanced Farming Systems (AFS). Most recent developments include the Trident™ 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy, AFS Harvest Command™ combine automation, AFS Soil Command tillage automation, AIM Command FLEX™ advanced spray technology and Baler Automation. Case IH has and will continue to develop solutions for all farm segments and crop production cycles worldwide.

Legacy of innovation, future of sustainability

"The world has reached a turning point, resulting in a clear need for farmers and the industry to increase productivity. Case IH is responding to that need with technological, machine and method process advances throughout the value chain," Harris said. "We'll respond by continuing to advance our commitment to sustainability. We believe these developments are the foundation of a healthier, sustainable and more-productive farming ecosystem."

The Case IH pipeline of innovation includes:

Continuing to advance precision and agronomic technologies, helping farmers reduce nutrients and product applications as well as water usage — to support a cleaner world.

Advancing alternative propulsion solutions to enhance the sustainability of farming — through aggressive developments in Electrification and co-development with Monarch Tractor.

Rapidly innovating to meet the labor challenges farmers face across the globe, delivering functional automation and leading to a future of full autonomy.

Expanding its digital technology suite with comprehensive development, such as seamless cloud-enabled data transfer and consolidation, mobile app and portal developments, and more.

A focus on the future

Case IH is breaking new ground to solve farmers' real-world problems — increasing productivity and profitability to unlock new value in their business. The vision is to make farming more productive by providing smart farming equipment and solutions that can take care of any operation at the farm.

"We know the challenges our customers face, and we are developing solutions based on their needs: Case IH is building the future of ag technology," Harris said. "We must challenge ourselves, challenge each other and take on the challenge together of revolutionizing farming. Make no mistake, our calling to innovate and enhance production has never been louder in our 180-year history, and we have never been more ready to answer that call."

Case IH is a global leader in agricultural equipment, committed to collaborating with its customers to develop the most powerful, productive, reliable equipment — designed to meet today's agricultural challenges. With headquarters in the United States, Case IH has a network of dealers and distributors that operates in over 160 countries. Case IH provides agricultural equipment systems, flexible financial service offerings and parts and service support for professional farmers and commercial operators through a dedicated network of professional dealers and distributors. Productivity-enhancing products include tractors; combines and harvesters; hay and forage equipment; tillage tools; planting and seeding systems; sprayers and applicators; and site-specific farming tools. Case IH is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI).

