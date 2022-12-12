Acer Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2022; Achieves Its Highest Ranking in Nine Years

Recognized among industry leaders in the THQ Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics category at No. 2

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced that it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index in 2022 for the ninth straight year, and achieved its best ranking at No. 2 in THQ Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics category. Acer achieved full marks of 100 as well as scored in the top 100th percentile across various components: Materiality, Risk and Crisis Management, Innovation Management, Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Human Capital Development, Customer Relationship Management.

In 2022, Acer has won several accolades for its efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The company's responsibility efforts continue to gain recognition from global sustainability indices and win industry accolades:

Acer was listed in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the ninth year, garnering the best rating of "AAA" [1] that represents the top 4% in the category of technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry.

For the first time, Acer was awarded the Platinum medal, EcoVadis Sustainability Rating's highest recognition. The Platinum status represents the top 1% of the rated companies, for which Acer was evaluated among 90,000+ companies from 200+ sectors in 160+ countries.

Acer was selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the seventh consecutive year and in the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index [2] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which integrates ESG management practices and financial performances of companies, for the fifth year.

In the area of environment, as an advocate for circular economies Acer launched the Vero line of eco-conscious devices built with recycled materials in 2021, which has now expanded to include laptops, desktops, displays, all-in-ones, Chromebooks, and accessories.

