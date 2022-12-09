Ameren provides sustainability data through GRI and SASB standards

Reports include climate, water and safety performance data

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) released two additional reports to provide stakeholders with information on how the company is managing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities. The reports follow the Global Reporting Index (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

"We embrace transparency with our investors, customers and communities about the progress we are making toward a more sustainable future," said Gwen Mizell, chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "Our GRI and SASB reports compile data that is housed in many places, such as our annual report and CDP questionnaires, so stakeholders can more easily find the specific information they need."

GRI is the most widely used sustainability reporting framework and provides an opportunity to evaluate companies on ESG performance based on universal standards. SASB reporting provides corporate ESG data to investors to inform their investment and voting decisions. Ameren's GRI and SASB reports are available at AmerenInvestors.com .

Sustainability is deeply embedded into Ameren's business. The company has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, as well as working to reduce water use and waste generation. Commitments to promote workforce safety and diversity, and support local communities and suppliers also remain paramount to Ameren's sustainability strategy and its vision to Lead the Way to a Sustainable Energy Future.

In addition to GRI and SASB, Ameren reports on its sustainability performance using the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and the Edison Electric Institute and American Gas Association (EEI-AGA) frameworks. Read the full reports at AmerenInvestors.com .

