10x Genomics Commercially Launches Xenium Platform for In Situ Analysis

Began global shipments of Xenium Analyzer, the highest throughput instrument for subcellular In Situ profiling

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution. The platform includes a versatile and easy-to-use instrument, a diverse menu of curated, customizable and high-quality panels, and Xenium Explorer, intuitive software for interactive data visualization. Leveraging its industry-leading speed and throughput, Xenium enables subcellular mapping of hundreds of RNA targets, generating high quality data with high sensitivity and specificity to reveal new insights into cellular structure and function.

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We built 10x to deliver technologies to address the complexity of biology, and with the commercial launch of Xenium, we're confident we now have the full set of solutions for the future of biological analysis," said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "We developed Xenium with a unique combination of performance advantages, which are resonating well with customers, and we strongly believe Xenium is the best performing system available for in situ analysis. It is yet another example of how we bring together our multidisciplinary expertise, R&D capabilities and relentless customer focus to solve hard challenges and enable our customers to uncover the deepest biological insights."

Next-generation sequencing and imaging have produced dramatic data and fine-tuned the resolution of cells in action, but both fields have developed separately. The high cellular resolution of Xenium Platform enables researchers to assess the relationship between cellular structure and function, directly in tissue, without the need for sequencing -- bridging the worlds of genomics and pathology.

"We didn't want just an instrument that performs an assay well today, but also a platform that will evolve over the next several years and continue to provide valuable insights in situ," said Bill Flynn, PhD, Associate Director of Single Cell Biology at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. "Xenium appears to be that platform and is backed up by the detailed protocols, documentation and support that makes 10x Genomics stand out from others in this space. We are glad that 10x can recognize key opinion leaders and subject matter experts in their customer base and work with them to help develop a product that all customers will want to use. The data quality from the preliminary assays I've had access to speaks volumes about the platform design philosophy of the teams that developed the assay, hardware and software. We very much look forward to our continued work with 10x Genomics, and we are excited to embark on this subcellular journey together."

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Xenium platform to TGen's Center for Single Cell and Spatial Multiomics," said Nicholas Banovich, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Single Cell and Spatial Multiomics at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). "The high throughput of the platform and flexibility provided by the distinct chemistry underlying Xenium will enable us to answer key biological questions, with particular focus on applications in pulmonology, neurobiology and cancer."

Select key features of the Xenium platform include:

Class-leading speed and throughput . Xenium has a very large imageable area and is the highest throughput In Situ instrument in its class. With Xenium, researchers can analyze the most tissue area, at single molecule resolution, in the least amount of time.





Broad menu of gene panels . The Xenium platform offers a diverse menu of defined, validated, biologically relevant content with the capability to add in large numbers of custom genes. With the launch of the Xenium Analyzer, 10x Genomics is introducing two targeted panels, compatible with a broad range of fresh frozen and FFPE samples, which can be customized for specific research questions. 10x Genomics expects to introduce additional panels, specific to tissue type and application, in 2023.





Compatibility with standard pathology, including H&E . Xenium is designed to leave the tissue morphology intact. This enables additional insights from the same tissue section post-run, allowing researchers to look at correspondences between the molecular data and the morphological images.





Comprehensive onboard analysis. Xenium offers on-instrument primary and secondary data analysis, including cell segmentation, in parallel with the instrument run. This enables direct exploration of the data without more processing off-instrument, accelerating the time to result and greatly reducing the computational burden on customers.





Xenium Explorer interactive visualization software. Today, the company also launched Xenium Explorer, its easy-to-use desktop software for interactive exploration and data analysis. Xenium Explorer leverages the platform's exploration-ready output to enable researchers to immediately see results at subcellular and tissue scale. With Xenium, researchers also have the flexibility to use standard format single cell and new open standard spatial data outputs with community-developed analysis tools.



"I was pleasantly surprised to see familiar file formats and data types I've been working with for years which allowed me to quickly dive into data analysis and explore," said Flynn. "Making data accessible with performant, scalable and fluid UX/UI is a feat of scientific software development, and this solution leverages several fabulous open-source efforts. I'm very much looking forward to seeing the full rollout and what the software team works on next as the intersection of single cell 'omics and microscopy grows."

With the Xenium launch, 10x Genomics is the only company to offer researchers all three technological approaches for interrogating biology -- single cell analysis, spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis. The company's Chromium, Visium and Xenium platforms can be used independently or as an integrated suite for higher resolution and scale. A recent pre-print demonstrated how the company's combined technologies revealed important and previously inaccessible insights from a human breast cancer FFPE tissue, which were not attainable using any one method or technology alone.

"The commercial launch of Xenium caps off one of the most exciting and ambitious years of product development in 10 years of 10x," added Hindson. "This reflects both the strength and power of our innovation engine and the talent and dedication of our team. We're incredibly proud of the performance and differentiation of Xenium today, as well as our plans to unlock the full capabilities of the Xenium platform through our extensive product roadmap in the years ahead."

Xenium's robust platform roadmap includes plans for enhanced analysis capabilities up to thousands of targets, detection of additional analyte types and higher throughput.

For more information, please visit https://www.10xgenomics.com/platforms/xenium#experience-world-class-subcellular-in-situ-profiling-from-the-single-cell-leader .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,100 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,700 patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which fall under the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ("10x Genomics") product launches, performance, configuration, capabilities and adoption. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics' financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the SEC, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Media Contact:

media@10xgenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.