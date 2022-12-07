SAMARITAN'S PURSE CROSSES THRESHOLD OF 100 MILLION POUNDS OF FOOD DISTRIBUTED IN WAR-TORN UKRAINE

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is currently importing 1.4 million pounds of food into war-torn Ukraine every week, and yesterday, the Christian international relief and evangelism organization surpassed a major milestone—distributing more than 100 million pounds of food for families in need.

In areas that have experienced heavy shelling and violence, stores and shops have closed, leaving no way for people to buy food. Samaritan's Purse has been able to reach these vulnerable families by partnering with brave pastors, church members, and chaplains to drive buses, vans, and trucks, loaded with food and other relief supplies from Samaritan's Purse, deep into the conflict—with some residents even being evacuated to safety during these missions.

"As winter sets in, things in Ukraine are only getting worse," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Many areas have lost electricity and food is impossible to buy in parts of the country closer to the fighting. As of this week, Samaritan's Purse has distributed more than 100 million pounds (over 45,000 metric tons) of food. We need to continue to pray that God will work in the hearts of the leaders involved to bring an end to the conflict that has brought so much pain and devastation."

As families grow desperate for hope, this food distribution program has become a lifeline for the conflict-weary in Ukraine. Fedir*, a Ukrainian husband and father who lost his job and fled from home as the violence drew near attended one of these food distributions, and said, "These food packages are really helpful for me and my family to survive. I am really thankful for all who support it." (*Fedir's name has been changed for safety reasons.)

In addition to food distributions, Samaritan's Purse has flown emergency relief supplies to Ukraine on 38 airlifts, treated more than 23,000 patients and performed more than 250 surgeries in our two inpatient and six outpatient facilities, provided 30 million liters of clean water, and much more. In all, Samaritan's Purse has helped more than 9 million people in Ukraine so far.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

