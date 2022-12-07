EDITION Announces Global Expansion Plan

Expected to grow portfolio to 30 properties by 2027

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the new leadership of Josh Fluhr, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director, EDITION Hotels is driving global expansion with the portfolio expected to double in size to 30 properties by 2027. The luxury lifestyle brand also unveils the evolution of its groundbreaking concept with the introduction of standalone luxury residences.

With 15 hotels currently open worldwide, EDITION Hotels expects five new properties to launch in 2023, with four in new destinations including Rome, Mexico's Riviera Maya at Kanai, Singapore, and Jeddah, along with a second Tokyo location in Ginza. EDITION Hotels' ongoing expansion is slated to continue into 2024 and beyond, with hotel signings this year in several primary destinations, including Lake Como and the Red Sea.

Following the success of EDITION residences as part of hotel developments in Miami, West Hollywood, and Tampa, the first standalone EDITION branded residences are under development in Miami Edgewater and Fort Lauderdale, anticipated to launch in 2026 and 2027 respectively. EDITION residences represent a new generation of luxury homeownership, designed with EDITION's signature fusion of modern sophistication and authentic creativity inspired by the locale.

EDITION is a collection of individualized hotels, seamlessly balancing great design and true innovation while combining personal modern luxury service with compelling restaurants, bars, and entertainment concepts. Each EDITION property delivers a lifestyle experience all under one roof, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

Josh Fluhr commented, "EDITION's rapid hotel growth and the interest from the development community to build standalone residences clearly illustrates the strength of the brand. Extending our luxury lifestyle hospitality brand into the standalone residential arena provides our most loyal guests an opportunity to literally live the EDITION lifestyle without leaving home. By the end of 2023, we expect that EDITION will operate in 20 destinations as we add hotels in new and existing markets across three continents while continuing to build a robust pipeline."

Please find further details on the 2023 openings and their expected timelines below:

The Rome EDITION | Expected Opening Spring 2023

EDITION Hotels' first Italian property will feature 93 rooms and suites, including two penthouses each with a private terrace. The Rome EDITION will offer a signature restaurant with outdoor dining space that will make locals and visitors fall in love with its cuisine and all that comes with it; a Punch Room Bar with its exceptionally crafted cocktails; and a Rooftop Terrace where guests have the choice of a seasonal bite, a drink overlooking the city, a private gathering with friends, or all of the above. In addition to customizable indoor and outdoor event spaces, plans also call for a rooftop swimming pool, a spacious high-tech gym, and two treatment rooms including a couples-massage experience.

With its central location a few steps from Via Veneto and Bernini's Tritone Fountain in Piazza Barberini, The Rome EDITION is within a short walk of all the best that the city has to offer, such as the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, the Borghese Gardens and Gallery, and other wonders that make Rome a must-see destination. At the corner of modern luxury and history, the hotel is housed within a historical striking building designed by Cesare Pascoletti in collaboration with architect Marcello Piacentini, one of Italy's most famed architects of Rationalism in the early 20th century.

The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai | Expected Opening Summer 2023

EDITION's first property in Mexico, The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai, is expected to open in summer 2023. With 180 rooms and suites, the hotel will be situated within the luxurious Kanai development, and home to six food and beverage outlets including a signature restaurant, pool bar and beach club, destination spa and an expansive 206 square meter Penthouse Suite. In addition to multiple meeting spaces, the hotel will also house an extensive outdoor deck for large-scale events and parties. Located on a pristine beachfront site, the property will find its oceanfront home in the blissful stretch of Caribbean coastline. Riviera Maya is known for its mangroves and lagoons, ancient Mayan cities, tropical beaches, ecological reserves, and the world's second-largest coral reef.

The Jeddah EDITION | Expected Opening Summer 2023

EDITION is set to expand into Saudi Arabia with its expected third property in the Middle East. The hotel is located along the Jeddah Corniche next to the Yacht Club & Marina as well as the F1 racetrack, with easy access to Jeddah's City Center and the Mall of Arabia. With 63 rooms, including 11 suites, the new hotel is slated to feature a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, intimate bar, rooftop, and pool.

The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza | Expected Opening Summer 2023

Following the successful launch in late 2020 of The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, the first EDITION hotel in Japan, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza will further establish the brand's position as one of the most exciting lifestyle pioneers in Asia. Slated to open in summer 2023, the hotel will be situated just off Chuo Street, one of the largest upscale entertainment and shopping destinations in the city. The newly constructed property includes plans for 78 rooms and suites, three incredible food and beverage destinations including a rooftop bar, together with a meeting studio and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The Singapore EDITION | Expected Opening Fall 2023

Singapore is slated to be the location of EDITION's first hotel in Southeast Asia. The 190-room property will be located in the heart of the downtown Orchard district, the most popular destination for retail and entertainment in Singapore. In addition to five restaurant and bar venues, a rooftop pool, spa, and fitness center, plans also call for 600 square meters of indoor and outdoor meeting space for events.

www.editionhotels.com

